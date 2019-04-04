Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mark Farrah Associates : Reports on the Medicare Advantage and Stand-alone PDP Senior Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, assessed Medicare Advantage (MA) and Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) performance, market share and market penetration by state as of March 1, 2019. MA membership exceeded 22.7 million and Medicare stand-alone PDPs covered nearly 25.6 million members. MA plans grew by 7.4% while there was a 0.2% increase for PDPs, year-over-year. MFA’s recent analysis brief focused on year-over-year enrollment trends for the MA and PDP senior markets.

  • The top ten carriers covered 73.5% of all MA enrollees, with UnitedHealth remaining the market-share leader with over 5.7 million enrollees.
  • Stand-alone PDPs enrolled approximately 39,000 net enrollees between March 1, 2018 and March 1, 2019.
  • CVS Caremark, UnitedHealth, and Humana maintained the leading positions amongst the top five companies that control 80% of the PDP market.

Many companies conduct their post-AEP (Annual Election Period) competitive assessments by using tools such as Mark Farrah Associates’ (MFA) Medicare Business Online™ and Health Coverage Portal™ to evaluate any changes in their market standings. For the purpose of this analysis, it’s important to note that MFA did not include the 19.9 million members currently receiving prescription drug coverage through their Medicare Advantage plan. To read the FREE full text of “Continued Year-Over-Year Medicare Advantage and PDP Membership Increases", visit the Analysis Briefs library on Mark Farrah Associates' website.

About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA) is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. MFA’s Medicare Business Online™ (MBO) product simplifies the tracking of monthly Medicare Advantage and PDP enrollment by competitor. The Medicare Benefits Analyzer™ presents benefit copay comparisons across hundreds of benefit attributes by plan as reported in the Plan Finder on Medicare.gov. MFA also offers Med Supp market data enrollment and financial insights for companies interested in Medicare Supplement business. Our product portfolio also includes Health Coverage Portal™ (with Supplemental Health Care Exhibit data), County Health Coverage™, and Health Plans USA™.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:29aJanus Henderson Commits Nearly $1.6 Million to Junior Achievement for the Redevelopment of its JA Titan® Program
PR
10:28aNATIONAL AMERICAN UNIVERSITY HOLDNGS : Dr. Sohini Sastri honoured with D. Litt
AQ
10:27aAESO : Resignation of directors
PU
10:27aENVIRO ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : (1) TERMINATION OF PREVIOUS SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT; (2) SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE AND (3) RESUMPTION OF TRADING (in PDF)
PU
10:27aCHINA RUNDONG AUTO : 2019-04-04 Voluntary Announcement – Agreement For The Intention To Transfer Shares In Relation To A Possible Very Substantial Disposal.pdf
PU
10:27aSOPHEON : Agile Product Owner
PU
10:27aZHENGYE INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Principal Place of Businees in Hong Kong
PU
10:27aBRIMSTONE INVESTMENT : Posting of Circular
PU
10:27aENCOMPASS HEALTH : Functional therapy focuses on mastering everyday activities
PU
10:27aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - EARTHPORT PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
3COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Saga shares plunge as older Britons cut back on European travel
5INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO AND FEDERLEGNOARREDO: 1 billion for innovation and the circular economy of t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About