Mark Farrah Associates : Reports on the Medicare Advantage and Stand-alone PDP Senior Markets

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com,
assessed Medicare Advantage (MA) and Prescription Drug Plan (PDP)
performance, market share and market penetration by state as of March 1,
2019. MA membership exceeded 22.7 million and Medicare stand-alone PDPs
covered nearly 25.6 million members. MA plans grew by 7.4% while there
was a 0.2% increase for PDPs, year-over-year. MFA’s recent analysis
brief focused on year-over-year enrollment trends for the MA and PDP
senior markets.
The top ten carriers covered 73.5% of all MA enrollees, with
UnitedHealth remaining the market-share leader with over 5.7 million
enrollees.
Stand-alone PDPs enrolled approximately 39,000 net enrollees between
March 1, 2018 and March 1, 2019.
CVS Caremark, UnitedHealth, and Humana maintained the leading
positions amongst the top five companies that control 80% of the PDP
market.
Many companies conduct their post-AEP (Annual Election Period)
competitive assessments by using tools such as Mark Farrah Associates’
(MFA) Medicare
Business Online™ and Health
Coverage Portal™ to evaluate any changes in their market standings.
For the purpose of this analysis, it’s important to note that MFA did
not include the 19.9 million members currently receiving prescription
drug coverage through their Medicare Advantage plan. To read the FREE
full text of “Continued
Year-Over-Year Medicare Advantage and PDP Membership Increases",
visit the Analysis Briefs library on Mark Farrah Associates' website.
About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)
Mark Farrah Associates (MFA) is a leading data aggregator and publisher
providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare
industry. MFA’s Medicare
Business Online™ (MBO) product simplifies the tracking of monthly
Medicare Advantage and PDP enrollment by competitor. The Medicare
Benefits Analyzer™ presents benefit copay comparisons across
hundreds of benefit attributes by plan as reported in the Plan Finder on
Medicare.gov. MFA also offers Med Supp market data enrollment and
financial insights for companies interested in Medicare Supplement
business. Our product portfolio also includes Health
Coverage Portal™ (with Supplemental Health Care Exhibit data), County
Health Coverage™, and Health
Plans USA™.
