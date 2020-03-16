Log in
Mark Farrah Associates: Simplifying Health Insurance Data Analytics

03/16/2020 | 10:12am EDT

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), a leading data aggregator and publisher of health plan market data and analytics, aggregates industry metrics from statutory financial statements filed on a quarterly and annual basis with state insurance regulators. Insurance companies provided medical coverage for nearly 268 million people as of September 30, 2019, based on membership data filed in statutory financial reports. The commercial group, individual and government segments dominate the industry and market assessment is crucial to attaining that competitive edge.

Health insurers and companies with a vested interest in the healthcare industry rely on market share and health plan financials to assess competition and identify new business opportunities. For companies seeking comprehensive market data, MFA offers the Health Coverage Portal TM, an online application that integrates NAIC (National Association of Insurance Commissioners) and CA DMHC (California Department of Managed Health Care) financial statements, relevant government reports and MFA self-insured datasets.

Mark Farrah Associates’ Health Coverage PortalTM provides 24/7 access to annual and quarterly financials, enrollment and industry ratios for health plans across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. Product features include:

  • Enrollment and market share for Individual, Small Group, Large Group, ASO and Government programs grouped by Parent and Plan.
  • Revenue, expenses, underwriting gain or loss, administrative and medical loss ratios for Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid lines.
  • Consistently updated and refreshed to deliver the most current information available, providing unsurpassed analytic support and reliable data, encompassing history from 2006 to the current quarter.

To learn more about the Health Coverage Portal TMand MFA’s other valuable health insurance analytic tools, contact Mark Farrah Associates at 724-338-4100 or visit www.markfarrah.com. For the latest insights about health plan enrollment trends and financial performance, visit the FREE MFA Healthcare Business Strategy Briefs on the MFA website. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)

MFA is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. Committed to simplifying analysis of health insurance business, our products include Medicare Business Online™, Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, Health Coverage Portal™, County Health Coverage™, and Health Plans USA™. Mark Farrah Associates maintains financial data as well as enrollment and market share for the health insurance industry in its subscription-based Health Coverage Portal™. MFA will continue to monitor enrollment changes and competitive shifts across all healthcare segments.


© Business Wire 2020
