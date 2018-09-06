Mark Hootnick Joins PJ SOLOMON as Managing Director in the Debt Advisory & Restructuring Practice

New York, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading investment banking advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Mark Hootnick as a Partner and Managing Director in the firm’s Debt Advisory & Restructuring Practice.

Mr. Hootnick brings over 20 years of restructuring experience to the firm, most recently as a Managing Director at Millstein & Co.

“Mark’s addition enhances our capabilities across a number of sectors and demonstrates our continued commitment to expanding the firm’s debt advisory and restructuring platform,” said Marc Cooper, CEO of PJ SOLOMON. “Mark will be a great asset to our firm and our clients as we continue to broaden and deepen the advisory services we provide. We are excited to welcome him onboard.”

“Mark has extensive experience guiding distressed companies and their stakeholders through a variety of complex, sophisticated transactions,” added Derek Pitts, Head of PJ SOLOMON’s Debt Advisory & Restructuring Practice. “His longstanding relationships in the industry are a testament to the creativity, knowledge and leadership he has provided clients over the last two decades.”

Mr. Hootnick has represented companies, creditors, investors and acquirers in debt advisory and restructuring transactions involving more than $50 billion in liabilities. His broad experience comprises companies across a wide variety of industries, including American Airlines, AMF Bowling Worldwide, Blockbuster, General Motors, ICO Global Communications, Indiana Toll Road, LightSquared Communications, Olympia & York and SunCom Wireless.

“PJ SOLOMON’s legacy and reputation is enormously impressive,” said Mr. Hootnick. “I am thrilled to be a part of the growing debt advisory and restructuring practice as the firm continues its strategic expansion.”

Prior to Millstein & Co., Mr. Hootnick served as a Managing Director at Moelis & Co. and Greenhill & Co., among others.

Mr. Hootnick’s appointment is the most recent addition to PJ SOLOMON over the last twelve months. Earlier this year, the firm announced the hiring of Jim McGinnis and Michael Gottschalk as Partners in Infrastructure, Power & Renewables and Consumer, respectively.

