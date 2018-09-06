Log in
Mark Hootnick Joins PJ SOLOMON as Managing Director in the Debt Advisory & Restructuring Practice

09/06/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

New York, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading investment banking advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Mark Hootnick as a Partner and Managing Director in the firm’s Debt Advisory & Restructuring Practice.

Mr. Hootnick brings over 20 years of restructuring experience to the firm, most recently as a Managing Director at Millstein & Co.

“Mark’s addition enhances our capabilities across a number of sectors and demonstrates our continued commitment to expanding the firm’s debt advisory and restructuring platform,” said Marc Cooper, CEO of PJ SOLOMON. “Mark will be a great asset to our firm and our clients as we continue to broaden and deepen the advisory services we provide. We are excited to welcome him onboard.”

“Mark has extensive experience guiding distressed companies and their stakeholders through a variety of complex, sophisticated transactions,” added Derek Pitts, Head of PJ SOLOMON’s Debt Advisory & Restructuring Practice. “His longstanding relationships in the industry are a testament to the creativity, knowledge and leadership he has provided clients over the last two decades.”

Mr. Hootnick has represented companies, creditors, investors and acquirers in debt advisory and restructuring transactions involving more than $50 billion in liabilities. His broad experience comprises companies across a wide variety of industries, including American Airlines, AMF Bowling Worldwide, Blockbuster, General Motors, ICO Global Communications, Indiana Toll Road, LightSquared Communications, Olympia & York and SunCom Wireless.  

“PJ SOLOMON’s legacy and reputation is enormously impressive,” said Mr. Hootnick. “I am thrilled to be a part of the growing debt advisory and restructuring practice as the firm continues its strategic expansion.”

Prior to Millstein & Co., Mr. Hootnick served as a Managing Director at Moelis & Co. and Greenhill & Co., among others.

Mr. Hootnick’s appointment is the most recent addition to PJ SOLOMON over the last twelve months. Earlier this year, the firm announced the hiring of Jim McGinnis and Michael Gottschalk as Partners in Infrastructure, Power & Renewables and Consumer, respectively. 

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded nearly 30 years ago, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm on Wall Street, with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. We advise on mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries, including retail, consumer, grocery and restaurants, media and entertainment, energy, infrastructure, power and renewables.

We offer unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, providing comprehensive strategic solutions, tailored to generate long-term shareholder value.

Today PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE, a top 10 European and a top 20 global bank. Our clients enjoy proprietary access to an international advisory and financing platform with coverage throughout North and South America, EMEA and Asia. For further information visit pjsolomon.com.

Scott Paer
PJ SOLOMON
2125081697
spaer@pjsolomon.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
