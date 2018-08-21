Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mark Meller Rings NASDAQ Opening Bell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Technologies, Inc. recently announced that Mark Meller, CEO of its parent company, SilverSun Technologies, Inc., was given the honor of ringing the Opening Bell at the NASDAQ MarketSite at Times Square, New York, on August 15, 2018. The invitation to participate in the Ceremony was granted in recognition of SilverSun's anniversary of its listing to NASDAQ as well as its sustained growth achieved through both organic and acquisition strategies.

SWK Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SWK Technologies, Inc.)

"I think between its organic growth, acquisitions, and new solutions, SilverSun is well-positioned to have another stellar year in 2018 and beyond," said David Wicks, VP of NASDAQ's Global Corporate Client Group. "NASDAQ looks forward to supporting SilverSun Technologies as you continue to grow and continue to innovate as a NASDAQ listed company."

"Every day, we delight our customers by providing solutions and expertise that transform their businesses," said Meller. "This is just one more recognition in a long string of successes for our organization and I'm very pleased that we're here today to celebrate, but I know that in the coming months and years there will be many, many more successes to come."

Video of the event can be found here.

About SWK Technologies, Inc.

SWK Technologies, Inc. (www.swktech.com) delights its customers and partners by providing solutions and expertise that transform their businesses and enable success. SWK's Strategic Technology Advisory Team (STAT) provides business management consulting services that help maximize value derived from technology investments. SWK Network Services is a managed network service provider that delivers IT infrastructure management and training, as well as business continuity, penetration testing and data protection solutions. Secure Cloud Services, Inc. offers Business Application Cloud Hosting that supports SWK Technologies' ERP, CRM, WMS, and other software solutions. SWK's parent company, SilverSun Technologies, Inc., is publicly traded (NASDAQ: SSNT).

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing strategies and solutions to meet our clients' information, technology, business management, and network and cybersecurity needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the cloud. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Seattle, Greensboro, and Southern California. Our latest venture is Critical Cyber Defense Corp., a provider of enterprise-class cyber threat solutions for the mid-market, including Cybersecurity-as-a-Service.

Media Contact: Antonio Carrion, 973-396-1747, antonio.carrion@swktech.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-meller-rings-nasdaq-opening-bell-300700305.html

SOURCE SWK Technologies


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:07pThe #1 Book on Amazon in Communication and Social Skills Releases Today
PR
08:07pH1 2018 RESULTS : Petro Welt Technologies AG maintains gross profit margin despite substantial decrease in revenue – cash flow from operating activities almost doubled
PU
08:05pPETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG (AT) : Release of a Financial report
EQ
08:05pH1 2018 RESULTS : Petro Welt Technologies AG maintains gross profit margin despite substantial decrease in revenue - cash flow from operating activities almost doubled
EQ
08:05pSTRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:05pSTEEL DYNAMICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:05pH1 2018 RESULTS : Petro Welt Technologies AG maintains gross profit margin despite substantial decrease in revenue - cash flow from operating activities almost doubled
EQ
08:05pCanuc Refiles Q1 2018 Interim Financial Statements; No Impact on Financial Figures
NE
08:04pHONDA MOTOR : New kids' playground in Minneapolis boasts power tools, saws, old rusty Honda
AQ
08:02pADVANCE AUTO PARTS : Retailer adds Wilson County distribution center
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.