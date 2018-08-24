Mark R  Warner : Warner, Crapo Call on Trump Administration to Prevent Horse Soring

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Mike Crapo (R-ID) sent a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue calling for strict enforcement to protect horses from the abusive practice known as 'soring.' Horse soring involves show horse trainers intentionally applying substances or devices to a horse's limb to make each step painful, forcing a horse to perform an exaggerated high-stepping gait that is rewarded in show rings. While soring is prohibited under federal law, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Inspector General (IG) report has found that some horse trainers often go to great lengths to continue this inhumane practice. This letter comes in the lead-up to the annual Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

'We are committed to ending the cruel practice of soring of Tennessee Walking Horses and related breeds, and call on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to do everything possible to vigorously enforce the Horse Protection Act (HPA),' the Senators wrote. 'As the annual Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tennessee approaches, we urge USDA field employees to perform their inspection duties with diligence.'

Sens. Warner and Crapo are sponsors of the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, which protects horses from this cruel practice by requiring additional and stronger enforcement measures and by prohibiting the use of certain devices associated with horse soring. Numerous groups have endorsed the bill, including the Humane Society of the United States, the American Horse Council, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, and the American Association of Equine Practitioners. The PAST Act was introduced in previous years by Sen. Warner and former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-NH).

The full text of the letter can be found here and below.

August 21, 2018

The Honorable Sonny Perdue

Secretary of Agriculture

United States Department of Agriculture

1400 Independence Ave SW Washington, DC 20250

Dear Secretary Perdue:

We are committed to ending the cruel practice of soring of Tennessee Walking Horses and related breeds, and call on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to do everything possible to vigorously enforce the Horse Protection Act (HPA). As the annual Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tennessee, approaches, we urge USDA field employees to perform their inspection duties with diligence.

We encourage the USDA to ensure a strong enforcement presence at this year's Celebration, and to utilize the full range of inspection protocols developed by the Department, including foreign substance swabbing, drug testing, digital palpation, radiography, the use of hoof testers to identify pain, and pulling of shoes and stacks to detect pressure shoeing. We urge the Department to inspect horses in each class, both pre-show and post-show, each night of the Celebration - not merely monitor the performance of Designated Qualified Persons (DQPs). We also urge the Department's Office of General Counsel to promptly initiate enforcement proceedings under the HPA against violators identified by Veterinary Medical Officers (VMOs). Thank you in advance for your efforts to create a robust enforcement presence at the Celebration and for your continued enforcement of the HPA.

As the lead sponsors of the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, S. 2957, we have a great interest in the USDA's work enforcing the HPA at the 2018 Celebration and beyond. The PAST Act has already garnered 26 Senate cosponsors since being reintroduced at the end of May and the House companion bill reintroduced last year currently has 282 cosponsors, demonstrating the broad bipartisan support for ending horse soring.

We appreciate your attention, and look forward to your prompt response regarding this important matter.

Sincerely,

###