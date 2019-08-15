Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mark W. Clark Named 2020 "Lawyer of the Year" in Product Liability Litigation by Best Lawyers® in America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 01:56pm EDT

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin is pleased to announce that Managing Partner Mark W. Clark has been named 2020 "Lawyer of the Year" in Product Liability Litigation in the 26th Edition of Best Lawyers® in America. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and community is honored with a "Lawyer of the Year" award, which is based on a rigorous peer-review survey.

The Best Lawyers® in America is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal industry. For more than three decades, it has been regarded – by both the profession and the public – as the most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction in the United States.

In addition to being named 2020 Products Liability Litigation "Lawyer of the Year," Clark was also selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers® in America for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Product Liability Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation, and Medical Malpractice for the 20th consecutive year.

Each of the five partners at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin were selected for inclusion in the 2020 Best Lawyers® edition based on their professional abilities in the areas of Product Liability Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation, and Medical Malpractice.

About Mark W. Clark, West Palm Beach Personal Injury Attorney

Mark Clark is managing partner at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin in West Palm Beach, Florida. He has been a board certified lawyer for more than 30 years, practicing in the areas of personal injury, products liability, and medical malpractice. He has dedicated his career to the representation of accident victims and their families and is highly regarded for his ability to obtain maximum recoveries for his clients, having obtained verdicts and settlements totaling more than $600 million dollars.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases. They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients.

Learn more at www.clarkfountain.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-w-clark-named-2020-lawyer-of-the-year-in-product-liability-litigation-by-best-lawyers-in-america-300902618.html

SOURCE Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:44pCrude Prices Head Further South
DJ
02:43pJohnson Outdoors Appoints Baab to Lead Camping and Watercraft Divisions
GL
02:43pJOHNSON OUTDOORS : Appoints Baab to Lead Camping and Watercraft Divisions
AQ
02:37pCISCO : What's New with the Cisco Catalyst 9800 Series?
PU
02:37pCISCO : Intelligent, Integrated Management with Cisco Headsets
PU
02:37pCATALYST IE3400 HEAVY DUTY SERIES : The Cisco Catalyst built for the harshest environments
PU
02:37pCISCO : How Many Words is Running Code Worth?
PU
02:35pGolden Predator Welcomes Additions to the Brewery Creek Technical Team
GL
02:34pWarren Equity-Backed Superior Industrial Maintenance Company Announces Acquisition of Carolina Coatings Solutions
BU
02:32pKORN FERRY : To Share or Not to Share? Korn Ferry Survey Asks Professionals Whether Revealing Salary Information to Colleagues is Off Limits
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group