MarkLogic Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

MarkLogic Releases MuleSoft Certified Connector to Simplify Connectivity
to MarkLogic® Products and Integrate Data from Silos Faster
MarkLogic
Corporation, the data platform provider for simplifying data
integration, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft
Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner
ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector. Now available in
Anypoint Exchange, the connector allows MarkLogic customers to leverage
the rich ecosystem of Anypoint connectors for integrating data from many
sources into a MarkLogic Data Hub, providing a complete end-to-end data
integration solution.
The MarkLogic Data Hub enables businesses to form the unified,
actionable, 360 view of data they need to drive value and reduce costs.
Data integration is one of the most complex IT challenges and the
MarkLogic Data Hub platform simplifies it by loading data as-is from
multiple systems and harmonizing it in one unified platform with
built-in search and ACID transactions.
“Today organizations across different industries need technologies that
allow them to integrate data in silos easily, and faster than ever
before,” said Dave Ponzini, Executive Vice President of Marketing &
Corporate Development at MarkLogic. “MuleSoft and MarkLogic combine both
the ability to access many data sources and business applications, and
to integrate data quickly, bringing innovative data integration
capabilities to customers.”
“This partnership and MarkLogic’s release of a MuleSoft Certified
Connector will enable our mutual customers to gain competitive advantage
by launching new applications faster, reducing deployment times, and
eliminating time spent on complicated integration projects,” said Brian
Miller, Vice President of Business Development at MuleSoft. “Technology
partner integrations with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform and the resulting
application network simplify connectivity and eliminate silos of data
within both small and large organizations.”
MuleSoft Technology Partner Program is comprised of leading software
organizations across both functional applications like CRM, marketing
automation, HCM and financials systems as well as across industries
including financial services, healthcare, retail and government sectors.
Technology partners are leveraging MuleSoft’s Anypoint
Platform to reduce deployment time, improve customer experiences and
drive innovation. Anypoint Platform is a leading solution for API-led
connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and
devices, both on-premises and in the cloud.
Anypoint Platform customers can learn more about the MarkLogic MuleSoft
Certified Connector by visiting: https://www.mulesoft.com/exchange/com.marklogic/marklogic-mule-connector/.
MarkLogic customers can learn more about simplifying connectivity
between all of their software systems with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform
at https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration.
About MarkLogic
Data integration is one of the most complex IT challenges, and our
mission is to simplify it. The MarkLogic Data Hub is a highly
differentiated data platform that eliminates friction at every step of
the data integration process, enabling organizations to achieve
a 360º view faster than ever. By simplifying data integration, MarkLogic
helps organizations gain agility, lower IT costs, and safely share their
data.
Organizations around the world trust MarkLogic to handle their
mission-critical data, including 6 of the top 10 banks, 5 of the top 10
pharmaceutical companies, 6 of the top 10 publishers, 9 of the 15 major
U.S. government agencies, and many more. Headquartered in Silicon
Valley, MarkLogic has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and
Australia. For more information visit www.marklogic.com.
About Anypoint Platform
MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ is a leading solution for API-led
connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data,
and devices, both on-premises
and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS,
ESB,
and a unified solution for API
management, design and publishing.
