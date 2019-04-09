MarkLogic Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

MarkLogic Releases MuleSoft Certified Connector to Simplify Connectivity to MarkLogic® Products and Integrate Data from Silos Faster

MarkLogic Corporation, the data platform provider for simplifying data integration, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector. Now available in Anypoint Exchange, the connector allows MarkLogic customers to leverage the rich ecosystem of Anypoint connectors for integrating data from many sources into a MarkLogic Data Hub, providing a complete end-to-end data integration solution.

The MarkLogic Data Hub enables businesses to form the unified, actionable, 360 view of data they need to drive value and reduce costs. Data integration is one of the most complex IT challenges and the MarkLogic Data Hub platform simplifies it by loading data as-is from multiple systems and harmonizing it in one unified platform with built-in search and ACID transactions.

“Today organizations across different industries need technologies that allow them to integrate data in silos easily, and faster than ever before,” said Dave Ponzini, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Development at MarkLogic. “MuleSoft and MarkLogic combine both the ability to access many data sources and business applications, and to integrate data quickly, bringing innovative data integration capabilities to customers.”

“This partnership and MarkLogic’s release of a MuleSoft Certified Connector will enable our mutual customers to gain competitive advantage by launching new applications faster, reducing deployment times, and eliminating time spent on complicated integration projects,” said Brian Miller, Vice President of Business Development at MuleSoft. “Technology partner integrations with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform and the resulting application network simplify connectivity and eliminate silos of data within both small and large organizations.”

MuleSoft Technology Partner Program is comprised of leading software organizations across both functional applications like CRM, marketing automation, HCM and financials systems as well as across industries including financial services, healthcare, retail and government sectors. Technology partners are leveraging MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform to reduce deployment time, improve customer experiences and drive innovation. Anypoint Platform is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Anypoint Platform customers can learn more about the MarkLogic MuleSoft Certified Connector by visiting: https://www.mulesoft.com/exchange/com.marklogic/marklogic-mule-connector/.

MarkLogic customers can learn more about simplifying connectivity between all of their software systems with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform at https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration.

About MarkLogic

Data integration is one of the most complex IT challenges, and our mission is to simplify it. The MarkLogic Data Hub is a highly differentiated data platform that eliminates friction at every step of the data integration process, enabling organizations to achieve a 360º view faster than ever. By simplifying data integration, MarkLogic helps organizations gain agility, lower IT costs, and safely share their data.

Organizations around the world trust MarkLogic to handle their mission-critical data, including 6 of the top 10 banks, 5 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, 6 of the top 10 publishers, 9 of the 15 major U.S. government agencies, and many more. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information visit www.marklogic.com.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS, ESB, and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing.

© 2019 MarkLogic Corporation. MarkLogic and the MarkLogic logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MarkLogic Corporation in the United States and other countries. MuleSoft, Anypoint Exchange, Anypoint, and Anypoint Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company.

