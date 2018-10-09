MarkLogic Unveils MarkLogic® Data Hub Service to Quickly Turn Enterprise Data into Business Value

MarkLogic
Corporation, the leading operational and transactional Enterprise
NoSQL database provider, today announced the launch of MarkLogic Data
Hub Service, which provides the fastest and most cost-effective way for
enterprises to integrate, store, harmonize, analyze and secure
mission-critical data in the cloud. MarkLogic Data Hub Service amplifies
the power of MarkLogic’s industry-leading Data
Hub technology by lowering the cost and operational burden of
integrating large swaths of business and user data. This curated data
fuels powerful analytical and transactional applications, IoT analysis,
knowledge graphs, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Organizations today are increasingly overwhelmed by data. As a result,
they are gravitating towards solutions that are simple to use and
provide more agility with less operational overhead. MarkLogic Data Hub
Service provides DevOps teams with all the agility they need to rapidly
integrate data, but none of the operational overhead, meaning they can
focus on “Dev,” not “Ops.” This is where the business value lies.
Moreover, because the service is built on MarkLogic’s modern multi-model
database, organizations don’t need to manually stitch together and
manage multiple cloud services to address data integration needs.
Data Lakes Done Right
Data Lakes promised to help with the data deluge faced by all
organizations but that promise has largely gone unmet. Top analyst firms
have discussed the many causes, including a lack
of governance, semantic inconsistency, and inflexibility. MarkLogic
Data Hub Service is built from the ground-up to address those challenges.
“MarkLogic Data Hub Service is actually Data Lakes done right,” said Joe
Pasqua, EVP and Head of Products at MarkLogic. “Data Lakes were pointed
in the right general direction, but ignored basic realities of life in
the enterprise. MarkLogic Data Hub Service delivers on the promise of
Data Lakes by making it simple to manage, curate, secure, operate and
operationalize data to drive real business outcomes.”
“Data Hubs serve an important role in many modern-day enterprises today
as they offer a means to effectively organize and manage an
organization’s data,” said James Curtis, Senior Analyst at 451 Research.
“Leveraging the company’s Data Hub solution, the new MarkLogic Data Hub
Service offers enterprise functionality with built-in security while
providing all of the conveniences of a cloud service.”
Variable Workloads, Predictable Cost
While workloads may vary from minute to minute, budgets do not.
Enterprises need a predictable cost model that can adjust to varying
demand. MarkLogic’s unique architecture allows resources to be added and
removed from the underlying database in seconds, something that hasn’t
been possible until now. MarkLogic Data Hub Service uses the same
technology that was first delivered in MarkLogic
Query Service to allow bursting to meet peak loads while providing a
completely predictable cost aligned with baseline usage unlike an
expensive, over-provisioned solution, or a costly and unpredictable
on-demand approach.
“The ability to handle variable workloads with predictable cost, coupled
with advanced security, is changing the game. Together they make a much
broader set of workloads safe and cost-effective to move to the cloud,
which accelerates digital transformation,” noted Pasqua.
Leapfrogging Database as a Service
The MarkLogic Data Hub provides important business value beyond what is
seen in any database. It handles different data types (e.g. documents,
graphs, relational, and geospatial) from different data sources (e.g.
RDBMS, message buses, streaming data, etc.) to be integrated curated,
mastered, governed, searched, queried, and harmonized within a single
architecture. Trying to achieve similar capabilities with traditional
approaches requires stitching together ten or more different components
on top of a database, which results in higher costs, complexity,
brittleness, and overhead.
Safe and Secure
The proven Data Hub technology on which the service is built integrates
data with the industry’s highest level of enterprise-grade data security
and reliability. By offering the Data Hub as a service, organizations
looking for greater data agility, security and governance in the cloud
can leapfrog multiple point services with an operational, flexible and
integrated service that delivers the same cutting-edge features
enterprise customers have come to expect from MarkLogic.
About MarkLogic
For over a decade, organizations around the world have come to rely on
MarkLogic to power their innovative information applications. As the
world’s experts at integrating data from silos, MarkLogic’s operational
and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database platform empowers our
customers to build modern applications on a unified, 360-degree view of
their data. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has offices
throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia.
© 2018 MarkLogic Corporation. MarkLogic and the MarkLogic logo are
trademarks or registered trademarks of MarkLogic Corporation in the
United States and other countries.
