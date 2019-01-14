MarkLogic's CEO Gary Bloom to Speak at Annual Needham Growth Conference

MarkLogic Corporation, the leading operational and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database provider, announced its Chief Executive Officer and President, Gary Bloom, will speak at the 21st annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

A 30+ year veteran of the database industry, Bloom brings a unique perspective having driven massive growth of the relational market at Oracle, and now pioneering the next-generation, non-relational database industry. He will share his insights on the state of the database market as data management drives digital transformations across industries and as the database market undergoes a generational shift to new technologies.

In addition, Bloom will provide investors with a technology and industry perspective on MarkLogic’s latest data hub technology and NoSQL dominance in the high-value enterprise space and how large companies and government agencies are responding to traditional technologies like Oracle and IBM DB2, open source technologies like MongoDB and Hadoop, as well as the new cloud offerings from Amazon and Microsoft.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005670/en/