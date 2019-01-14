MarkLogic's CEO Gary Bloom to Speak at Annual Needham Growth Conference

MarkLogic
Corporation, the leading operational and transactional Enterprise
NoSQL database provider, announced its Chief Executive Officer and
President, Gary Bloom, will speak at the 21st annual Needham
Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the Lotte New York
Palace Hotel in New York, NY.
A 30+ year veteran of the database industry, Bloom brings a unique
perspective having driven massive growth of the relational market at
Oracle, and now pioneering the next-generation, non-relational database
industry. He will share his insights on the state of the database market
as data management drives digital transformations across industries and
as the database market undergoes a generational shift to new
technologies.
In addition, Bloom will provide investors with a technology and industry
perspective on MarkLogic’s latest data hub technology and NoSQL
dominance in the high-value enterprise space and how large companies and
government agencies are responding to traditional technologies like
Oracle and IBM DB2, open source technologies like MongoDB and Hadoop, as
well as the new cloud offerings from Amazon and Microsoft.
About MarkLogic
For over a decade, organizations around the world have come to rely on
MarkLogic to power their innovative information applications. As the
world’s experts at integrating data from silos, MarkLogic’s operational
and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database platform empowers our
customers to build modern applications on a unified, 360-degree view of
their data. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has offices
throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia.
© 2019 MarkLogic Corporation. MarkLogic and the MarkLogic logo are
trademarks or registered trademarks of MarkLogic Corporation in the
United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property
of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005670/en/