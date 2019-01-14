Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MarkLogic's CEO Gary Bloom to Speak at Annual Needham Growth Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 12:30pm EST

MarkLogic Corporation, the leading operational and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database provider, announced its Chief Executive Officer and President, Gary Bloom, will speak at the 21st annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

A 30+ year veteran of the database industry, Bloom brings a unique perspective having driven massive growth of the relational market at Oracle, and now pioneering the next-generation, non-relational database industry. He will share his insights on the state of the database market as data management drives digital transformations across industries and as the database market undergoes a generational shift to new technologies.

In addition, Bloom will provide investors with a technology and industry perspective on MarkLogic’s latest data hub technology and NoSQL dominance in the high-value enterprise space and how large companies and government agencies are responding to traditional technologies like Oracle and IBM DB2, open source technologies like MongoDB and Hadoop, as well as the new cloud offerings from Amazon and Microsoft.

About MarkLogic

For over a decade, organizations around the world have come to rely on MarkLogic to power their innovative information applications. As the world’s experts at integrating data from silos, MarkLogic’s operational and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database platform empowers our customers to build modern applications on a unified, 360-degree view of their data. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia.

© 2019 MarkLogic Corporation. MarkLogic and the MarkLogic logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MarkLogic Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pMAGNA TERRA MINERALS : Announces Start of Drilling at Luna Roja Project
AQ
12:55pChina data hits UK shares ahead of Tuesday's Brexit vote
RE
12:55pOSRAM LICHT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:55pMINTZ : 's Therese Doherty and Patricia Kantor Recognized as Crain's New York Notable Women in Law 2019
BU
12:55pSPINAL ELEMENTS : Announces New Chairman of the Board
BU
12:55pNISSAN MOTOR : transforms traditional sedan design with IMs concept;'Elevated sports sedan' features revolutionary new proportions, sporty exterior and lounge-like cabin
AQ
12:54pANSALDO STS : Purchase of shares of Ansaldo STS S.p.A.
PU
12:54pToll Brothers Among Silver Award Winners Announced for National Sales and Marketing Awards
GL
12:53pGRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:52pINGREDION : To release 2018 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results and hold conference call and webcast on tuesday, february 5, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3GOLD : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
4GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
5PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.