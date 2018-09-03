Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Market Analysis of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China 2016-2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 02:54pm CEST

The "Market Analysis of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China 2016-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2017, the value of China's electronic manufacturing services market reached around USD300 billion.

Beginning in Europe and North America and transferred to South America and Taiwan, the global electronic manufacturing services industry now tends to transfer to the mainland of China and Eastern Europe. China electronic manufacturing services market occupies an important place in the global market.

There are three centers of electronic manufacturing services in China, which are of large scale and have complete facilities, including Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River Delta and Bohai Bay Region. And they are predicted to be main investment regions in the future.

China is a big manufacturing country, where export of mobiles, computers, color TVs and so on takes large proportion in the whole export and plays an important role in the global overseas trade. It is predicted that, in the coming years, the proportion will become larger and the export of electronic information products will be near USD1000 billion. The export of China's electronic products will remain a stable rising trend for the next few years.

In the next few years, the proportion of China's electronic manufacturing services market in the global market will continue to grow. The growth of China's market will be faster than that of global market, with GAGR of 10% and in 2023, the value of China's market is supposed to break USD500 billion.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry

2 Analysis of China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry

3 Import and Export of China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry

4 Key Regions of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China

5 Competition Analysis of Key Enterprises of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China

6 Prospect of China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry, 2016-2021

7 Analysis of Investment and Financing Strategy Plan of Electronic Manufacturing Services Enterprises

Companies Mentioned

  • BYD Company Limited
  • Celestica Electronics (Canada)
  • FIH Mobile Limited
  • Flextronics International Ltd.
  • Foxconn Technology Group
  • Jabil Circuit
  • Pegatron Corp.
  • Primax Electronics Ltd.
  • Quanta Computer Inc.
  • Wistron Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6hhp9p/market_analysis?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pGlobal Assisted Reproductive Technology (IVF, AI-IUI, FER, Others) Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:52pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Calling of General Extraordinary Meeting
PU
03:52pHAMMERSON : London to Dublin cycle challenge 2018
PU
03:50pAnalyzing the impact of wearable technology in healthcare - A market research study by Infiniti Research
BU
03:50pSPORTTOTAL AG : sporttotal.tv now also covering the Bavarian regional league
EQ
03:49pWPP : Mark Read has been appointed CEO of WPP
AQ
03:49pOPINION : Mixed results for two Grindrod companies
AQ
03:48pSAUDI CABLE COMPANY : wins approval for big share capital cut
AQ
03:48pGlobal Rodenticides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2018-2025 by Mode of Application (Pellets, Blocks, Powder & Spray), Product, End Use (Pest Control Companies, Household, Agriculture) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:47pULJANIK DD : JSC - Notice on termination of Shipbuilding Contracts Hulls 514, 515, 524 and 525
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : U.S. police investigate JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs
4UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
5COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LTD : Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited US and European Institutional Marketing Presentation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.