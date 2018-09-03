Market Analysis of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China 2016-2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Market
Analysis of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China
2016-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
In 2017, the value of China's electronic manufacturing services market
reached around USD300 billion.
Beginning in Europe and North America and transferred to South America
and Taiwan, the global electronic manufacturing services industry now
tends to transfer to the mainland of China and Eastern Europe. China
electronic manufacturing services market occupies an important place in
the global market.
There are three centers of electronic manufacturing services in China,
which are of large scale and have complete facilities, including Pearl
River Delta, Yangtze River Delta and Bohai Bay Region. And they are
predicted to be main investment regions in the future.
China is a big manufacturing country, where export of mobiles,
computers, color TVs and so on takes large proportion in the whole
export and plays an important role in the global overseas trade. It is
predicted that, in the coming years, the proportion will become larger
and the export of electronic information products will be near USD1000
billion. The export of China's electronic products will remain a stable
rising trend for the next few years.
In the next few years, the proportion of China's electronic
manufacturing services market in the global market will continue to
grow. The growth of China's market will be faster than that of global
market, with GAGR of 10% and in 2023, the value of China's market is
supposed to break USD500 billion.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Overview of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry
2 Analysis of China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry
3 Import and Export of China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry
4 Key Regions of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China
5 Competition Analysis of Key Enterprises of Electronic Manufacturing
Services Industry in China
6 Prospect of China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry, 2016-2021
7 Analysis of Investment and Financing Strategy Plan of Electronic
Manufacturing Services Enterprises
Companies Mentioned
-
BYD Company Limited
-
Celestica Electronics (Canada)
-
FIH Mobile Limited
-
Flextronics International Ltd.
-
Foxconn Technology Group
-
Jabil Circuit
-
Pegatron Corp.
-
Primax Electronics Ltd.
-
Quanta Computer Inc.
-
Wistron Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6hhp9p/market_analysis?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005165/en/