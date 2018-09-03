Market Analysis of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China 2016-2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Market Analysis of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China 2016-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2017, the value of China's electronic manufacturing services market reached around USD300 billion.

Beginning in Europe and North America and transferred to South America and Taiwan, the global electronic manufacturing services industry now tends to transfer to the mainland of China and Eastern Europe. China electronic manufacturing services market occupies an important place in the global market.

There are three centers of electronic manufacturing services in China, which are of large scale and have complete facilities, including Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River Delta and Bohai Bay Region. And they are predicted to be main investment regions in the future.

China is a big manufacturing country, where export of mobiles, computers, color TVs and so on takes large proportion in the whole export and plays an important role in the global overseas trade. It is predicted that, in the coming years, the proportion will become larger and the export of electronic information products will be near USD1000 billion. The export of China's electronic products will remain a stable rising trend for the next few years.

In the next few years, the proportion of China's electronic manufacturing services market in the global market will continue to grow. The growth of China's market will be faster than that of global market, with GAGR of 10% and in 2023, the value of China's market is supposed to break USD500 billion.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry

2 Analysis of China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry

3 Import and Export of China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry

4 Key Regions of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China

5 Competition Analysis of Key Enterprises of Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry in China

6 Prospect of China Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry, 2016-2021

7 Analysis of Investment and Financing Strategy Plan of Electronic Manufacturing Services Enterprises

Companies Mentioned

BYD Company Limited

Celestica Electronics (Canada)

FIH Mobile Limited

Flextronics International Ltd.

Foxconn Technology Group

Jabil Circuit

Pegatron Corp.

Primax Electronics Ltd.

Quanta Computer Inc.

Wistron Corporation

