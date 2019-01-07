Market Basket Analysis: Increasing Sales and Improving ROI by Optimizing Campaigns and Promotions | Quantzig

A global analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable
analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced
the completion of their latest market
basket analysis study for a leading retailer.
At present, retailers
are facing immense pressures due to the expansion of e-commerce,
especially when it comes to bigwigs such as Amazon and Walmart Inc.
Various trends are being analyzed to increase retail sales from both
online and offline channels. Companies are tracking the buying pattern
of their consumers and identifying the product combinations to discover
associations between customers and their purchasing patterns. Retailers
are employing data obtained from market basket analysis to
develop new pricing models and analyzing big data to improve
revenues for their businesses. They are even leveraging market basket
analysis tools to analyze the changing retail market trends
and market dynamics to gain a competitive edge in the market.
The Business Problem: The
client is a leading retailer with an annual revenue of $33 billion. The
company has a workforce of over 38,000, globally. Continuous changes in
the preferences and customers’ buying behavior was posing difficulties
for the client. This forced the company to leverage Quantzig’s market
basket analysis strategy and make crucial decisions regarding
promotions, displays, product placements, store segmentation, customer
segmentation and target messaging. They wanted to understand and cater
to their customers’ changing purchasing behaviors and preferences.
Are facing difficulties predicting the needs of your customers? Get
in touch with our experts and know how our business
strategies can help you address them strategically.
“Retailers can easily determine retail market size, current retail
market trends, quantity, and value of the customers’ market basket
to understand the pattern in which products are purchased and increase
their sales with the help improved market basket analysis
solutions,” says an expert from Quantzig.
The Solution Offered: The market
basket analysis solution delivered by experts at Quantzig helped the
client to understand the current retail market trends and
customers’ behavior. They were able to predict their customer's need and
devise a retail marketing strategy that could address the company's
needs specifically. They gained the necessary insights required to
optimize their campaigns and promotions in accordance with the changing retail
market trends. Moreover, with the guidance of our experts, they were
able to correlate market basket analysis with foot traffic counts
and identify factors that resulted in sales. This successfully enhanced
their ROI and helped them to identify target markets, current retail
market trends, and enhance their customer-base by creating,
delivering, and communicating a better customer experience.
Are your business strategies driving away your customers to
competitors’ companies and declining sales? Request
a free proposal today!
Quantzig's market basket analysis solutions
helped the client to:
-
Optimize campaigns and promotions.
-
Increase sales and improve ROI.
-
Want to know how market basket application can assist you to
optimize your in-store operations based on the customers’ buying
patterns? Request
for more information.
Quantzig's market basket analysis solutions
offered predictive insights on:
-
Strengthening market effectiveness.
-
Determining marketing strategies to retain customers.
-
Still not sure of the product combinations you need to provide to
your customers? Request
a free demo and access data on
real-time dashboards to predict customer purchasing habits accurately.
About Quantzig
Quantzig
is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK,
Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our
clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to
leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists
of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more
information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.
