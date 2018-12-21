Market Guide focused on Talent Acquisition Applications released by Gartner, Separating Recruiting from HR Technologies

Holmdel, NJ, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gartner’s Market Guide dedicated to talent acquisition applications, released on Dec. 18, 2018, lists iCIMS as a Representative Vendor.

From our perspective, Gartner’s Market Guide focused on talent acquisition will help human resource and talent acquisition leaders stay ahead of recruiting trends and technology, such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, programmatic advertising, texting, and evaluate the best solution providers for their business. There is an arms race underway to find better ways to attract great talent. By separating talent acquisition from its talent and workforce management Market Guides, we believe that Gartner is enabling chief human resource officers to understand the increased expectations of candidates, and the distinct technology providers transforming recruitment.

“Talent acquisition should not be lumped in with human capital management systems since recruiting is more like marketing than other HR functions because we source, attract, inspire and engage people,” said Colin Day, iCIMS founder and chief executive officer. “As the leading best-in-class recruiting solution provider, we know that the jack-of-all-trades HR payroll and talent management providers do not understand the complexity, nor recruiting needs, of global organizations. In our view, Gartner’s Market Guide helps organizations understand the value of integrating a purpose-built talent acquisition solution into their HR system.”

“Evaluate how your TA strategy connects with your HCM, talent, digital business and other critical application strategies. Use caution when selecting appropriate vendors, as the TA market will continue to evolve rapidly over the next two to three years,” wrote Jason Cerrato, senior director analyst at Gartner, and Jeff Freyermuth, senior principal analyst at Gartner.

Click here to download a complimentary copy of the 2018 Market Guide for Talent Acquisition Applications.

Gartner, Market Guide for Talent Acquisition Applications, Jason Cerrato, Jeff Freyermuth, 18 December 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About iCIMS, Inc.:

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of integrated partners delivered within a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) framework. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Carlee Pett iCIMS, Inc. 7325207453 carlee.pett@icims.com