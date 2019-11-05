Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Market Intelligence Engagement Can Help Businesses to Capitalize on Profitable Opportunities and Increase ROI - Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Find Out How

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 10:11am EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest custom market intelligence engagement for an industrial packaging company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti’s market intelligence solution helped an industrial packaging firm based out of Europe to understand market demands and personalize product offerings for their customers. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client yield huge profits and sign a profitable deal with a leading heavy equipment manufacturing firm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005787/en/

The key challenges faced by the client include:

  • Rising need to embrace digital technologies and processes
  • Lack of communication between internal and external teams
  • Increasing sustainability issues

The rapid pace of change in the packaging market has not only brought with it a new set of challenges but has also put immense pressure on industrial packaging companies to evolve and adapt. Our market intelligence solution can help you to stay abreast of the market changes and adapt to the fast-changing marketplace. Request a free proposal today!

Infiniti’s custom market intelligence solution comprised of:

  • A market opportunity assessment to gather insights into market trends and industry developments
  • A competitive intelligence study to identify competitors’ business plans and strategies
  • A customer intelligence engagement to understand customers’ needs and identify customer acquisition strategies
  • A technology assessment to evaluate cost-effective technologies and processes
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our custom market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts!

We analyze market trends and industry developments to help you capitalize on profitable market opportunities and yield huge profits. Contact us for more insights on our solutions.

The market intelligence engagement helped the industrial packaging client to:

  • Efficiently invest into digital technologies and automation processes
  • Enhance product quality and shorten production time
  • Enhance communication between the internal and external teams
  • Sign a profitable deal with a leading company in the heavy equipment manufacturing industry
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:20aPHILLIPS 66 : Contributes to California Wildfires Relief Efforts
PU
10:20aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : LAX expands ride-hailing, taxi pickup area after long waits
AQ
10:20aUNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:20aSTEMMER IMAGING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:20aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan PLC
AQ
10:20aLIVERAMP : MediaMath and LiveRamp Announce Partnership; SOURCE by MediaMath to Integrate LiveRamp IdentityLink
BU
10:19aLUFTHANSA : invites unions for talks ahead of planned strike
RE
10:19aLCI INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:19aVOLVO : Wins Electric Bus Order in Sweden
DJ
10:18aCOMMUNITY FINANCIAL : MD/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group