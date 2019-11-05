Market Intelligence Engagement Can Help Businesses to Capitalize on Profitable Opportunities and Increase ROI - Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Find Out How

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest custom market intelligence engagement for an industrial packaging company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti’s market intelligence solution helped an industrial packaging firm based out of Europe to understand market demands and personalize product offerings for their customers. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client yield huge profits and sign a profitable deal with a leading heavy equipment manufacturing firm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005787/en/

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Rising need to embrace digital technologies and processes

Lack of communication between internal and external teams

Increasing sustainability issues

Infiniti’s custom market intelligence solution comprised of:

A market opportunity assessment to gather insights into market trends and industry developments

A competitive intelligence study to identify competitors’ business plans and strategies

A customer intelligence engagement to understand customers’ needs and identify customer acquisition strategies

A technology assessment to evaluate cost-effective technologies and processes

The market intelligence engagement helped the industrial packaging client to:

Efficiently invest into digital technologies and automation processes

Enhance product quality and shorten production time

Enhance communication between the internal and external teams

Sign a profitable deal with a leading company in the heavy equipment manufacturing industry

