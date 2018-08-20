Market Intelligence Helps Boost Market Performance for an Anti Inflammatory Foods Manufacturer | Infiniti Research

Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions
According to the anti inflammatory foods industry experts at Infiniti,
“Lack of infrastructure and vision are major factors that have
greatly affected the anti inflammatory foods segment.”
Worldwide, the business strategies of food industry players revolve
around the delivery of desirable and sustainable food products that help
them gain a competitive edge. However, this has been a major challenge
for companies operating in the anti inflammatory foods and drinks
segment. Also, the absence of adequate infrastructure turns out to be a
major challenge facing these companies. This is mainly because of the
fact that the absence of proper food storage facilities adversely
affects the sustainability initiatives in the anti inflammatory foods
segment.
The market intelligence assessment solution presented by Infiniti
Research helped the anti inflammatory foods manufacturer to enhance
their competitiveness and boost their overall performance by fine-tuning
their business strategies.
This market intelligence assessment solution
provided benefits that helped the client to:
-
Identify areas of improvements and fine-tune their infrastructural
strategies
-
Benchmark the best practices in the industry and boost revenue
generation
-
This market intelligence assessment solution
provided predictive insights on:
-
Leveraging the use of new technologies to gain a competitive advantage
-
Enhancing strategies for future growth in the anti inflammatory foods
segment
-
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence
company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges.
Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help
analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop
intelligent business strategies.
With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents,
Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of
competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550
companies across the globe.
