Market Intelligence Solution Helped a Food Packaging Company to Sign a 1 Million Deal with a Processed Food Manufacturer in Europe | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Find Out How

10/10/2019 | 10:10am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence engagement for a food packaging company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to exceed their revenue goal and sign a €1 million deal with one of the largest processed food manufacturers in Europe. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client introduce new packaging materials in the market based on demand.

The rising demand for packaged and processed food products are expected to drive the European food packaging market growth. Also, the busy lifestyle of Europeans has increased the market for on-the-go, convenient food products, which has subsequently increased the demand for portable packaging materials. However, strict regulations prohibiting the use of plastic and rising need for transparent packaging materials are increasing challenges for companies in the European food packaging industry.

Want to explore new product innovations and market developments in your industry? Our market intelligence experts can help. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is a food packaging company in Europe. The company’s traditional business model was eroding and becoming highly price-driven. Due to this, the company witnessed a huge dip in their sales rate. To enhance sales and market share, they realized the need to introduce new packaging material in the market. To do so, they needed help in understanding packaging market trends gaining popularity in Europe and identifying untapped market opportunities. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

By conducting a thorough market research, our experts can help you to efficiently invest your capital and resources into lucrative market opportunities. Contact us.

The solution offered: By conducting a market research study, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to understand industry developments and market trends in the European food packaging industry. Also, the experts conducted market scanning and monitoring analysis, where they analyzed the market size, profitability, and potential of the European food packaging market. Additionally, the experts conducted a competitive intelligence study to help the client understand areas where they lack compared to their competitors.

The insights obtained from the engagement helped the client to introduce flexible packaging material in the market. Also, the client was able to embed NFC chips and printed QR codes to help customers scan using a smartphone for more details on the product. Introduction of flexible packaging material helped the client to exceed their revenue goal and sign a €1 million deal with one of the largest processed food manufacturers in Europe.

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution helped the client to:

  • Predict consumer behavior by analyzing their past purchases and spending patterns
  • Understand packaging trends gaining popularity in the European packaging industry
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

  • Understanding areas where they were losing ground or surpassing their competitors in terms of revenue and product capabilities
  • Identifying technologies leveraged by the top companies in the European food packaging market to enhance operational efficiency and speed-up the manufacturing processes
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
HOT NEWS
