China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In early February 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 7 kinds of products increased, 26 kinds decreased, and 17 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in late January 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (February 1-10, 2020) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) [1] ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) [2] ton 3592.3 -178.6 -4.7 Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300) ton 3734.3 -139.1 -3.6 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 3718.9 -116.3 -3.0 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 3677.5 -234.7 -6.0 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 4568.7 -20.0 -0.4 Angle Steel (5#) ton 3899.5 -75.0 -1.9 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 45379.7 -2872.0 -6.0 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 13544.3 -590.0 -4.2 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 14240.8 -850.0 -5.6 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 17603.0 -717.7 -3.9 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 140.0 0.0 0.0 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 612.5 0.0 0.0 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2005.6 -154.8 -7.2 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 5613.7 -237.3 -4.1 Styrene (First Grade) ton 6750.7 -608.3 -8.3 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 7087.1 -329.6 -4.4 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 7496.6 -396.0 -5.0 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6378.3 -328.4 -4.9 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 10667.5 -477.5 -4.3 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 7500.0 0.0 0.0 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 3456.8 -117.4 -3.3 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3584.6 -803.9 -18.3 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 6851.1 -307.5 -4.3 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 6537.8 -307.6 -4.5 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 6292.8 -236.8 -3.6 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 5830.0 0.0 0.0 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) [2] ton 1050.0 0.0 0.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 448.3 3.3 0.7 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 500.0 1.7 0.3 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 555.0 0.0 0.0 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 588.3 3.3 0.6 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) [2] ton 1420.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1797.8 4.5 0.3 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 525.7 0.0 0.0 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 474.4 0.0 0.0 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1750.1 0.0 0.0 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice) ton 3864.2 1.2 0.0 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2404.0 0.0 0.0 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1854.0 36.0 2.0 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 13505.7 -195.3 -1.4 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 38.5 0.9 2.4 Soybean ton 3965.0 0.0 0.0 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2847.5 109.2 4.0 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 8808.3 0.0 0.0 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1765.0 -11.7 -0.7 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2405.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 20300.0 0.0 0.0 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) [3] piece 11096.9 -821.4 -6.9 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4027.7 -17.8 -0.4 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3545.5 0.0 0.0 Notes: Previous period of data collection was January 21-23, 2020.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.