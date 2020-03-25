China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

In mid-March 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 12 kinds of products increased, 36 kinds decreased, and 2 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early March 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (March 11-20, 2020) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) [1] ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) [2] ton 3584.7 62.3 1.8 Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300) ton 3701.9 51.5 1.4 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 3690.6 12.2 0.3 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 3605.0 20.7 0.6 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 4535.1 -5.5 -0.1 Angle Steel (5#) ton 3865.6 16.2 0.4 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 41611.1 -3031.5 -6.8 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 12441.8 -552.1 -4.2 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 13968.8 -479.8 -3.3 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 15472.0 -426.1 -2.7 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 120.0 -1.4 -1.2 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 579.4 -31.8 -5.2 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1712.8 -129.2 -7.0 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 4242.8 -783.3 -15.6 Styrene (First Grade) ton 5652.6 -763.5 -11.9 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 6859.3 -126.1 -1.8 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 7693.2 67.2 0.9 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6095.2 -101.9 -1.6 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 9235.6 -518.0 -5.3 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 6612.5 -412.5 -5.9 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 3224.3 -7.9 -0.2 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3250.9 -537.4 -14.2 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5926.9 -452.1 -7.1 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5632.8 -449.1 -7.4 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5619.1 -368.0 -6.1 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 5880.0 8.2 0.1 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) [2] ton 1010.0 -17.1 -1.7 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 448.1 -8.3 -1.8 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 498.1 -6.9 -1.4 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 555.0 -5.0 -0.9 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 588.1 -3.3 -0.6 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) [2] ton 1445.0 -15.0 -1.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1620.1 -86.2 -5.1 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 502.9 -10.1 -2.0 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 443.4 -14.5 -3.2 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1687.8 -25.0 -1.5 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice) ton 3915.5 -16.4 -0.4 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2421.5 -4.2 -0.2 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1862.8 5.9 0.3 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 12387.0 -613.3 -4.7 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 36.7 -0.5 -1.3 Soybean ton 4226.0 40.5 1.0 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2926.0 39.6 1.4 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 9183.3 140.4 1.6 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1885.7 0.6 0.0 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2425.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 21825.0 -375.0 -1.7 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) [3] piece 10115.2 -537.5 -5.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4043.4 10.1 0.3 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3855.1 -256.0 -6.2 Note: Previous period of data collection was March 1-10, 2020.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.