Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, March 11-20, 2020

03/25/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In mid-March 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 12 kinds of products increased, 36 kinds decreased, and 2 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early March 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation

(March 11-20, 2020)

Products

Units

Current Price (yuan)

Price Change over

Previous Period

(yuan) [1]

±Rate(%)

I. Ferrous Metal

Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) [2]

ton

3584.7

62.3

1.8

Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300)

ton

3701.9

51.5

1.4

Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235)

ton

3690.6

12.2

0.3

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235)

ton

3605.0

20.7

0.6

Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#)

ton

4535.1

-5.5

-0.1

Angle Steel (5#)

ton

3865.6

16.2

0.4

II. Nonferrous Metals

Electrolytic Copper (1#)

ton

41611.1

-3031.5

-6.8

Aluminum Ingot (A00)

ton

12441.8

-552.1

-4.2

Lead Ingot (1#)

ton

13968.8

-479.8

-3.3

Zinc Ingot (0#)

ton

15472.0

-426.1

-2.7

III. Chemical Product

Sulfuric Acid (98%)

ton

120.0

-1.4

-1.2

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%)

ton

579.4

-31.8

-5.2

Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality)

ton

1712.8

-129.2

-7.0

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade)

ton

4242.8

-783.3

-15.6

Styrene (First Grade)

ton

5652.6

-763.5

-11.9

Polyethylene (LLDPE7042)

ton

6859.3

-126.1

-1.8

Polypropylene (T30S)

ton

7693.2

67.2

0.9

Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5)

ton

6095.2

-101.9

-1.6

Butadiene Rubber (BR9000)

ton

9235.6

-518.0

-5.3

Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F)

ton

6612.5

-412.5

-5.9

IV. Petroleum and Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

ton

3224.3

-7.9

-0.2

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

ton

3250.9

-537.4

-14.2

Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

5926.9

-452.1

-7.1

Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

5632.8

-449.1

-7.4

Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

5619.1

-368.0

-6.1

Paraffin (58 # and A Half)

ton

5880.0

8.2

0.1

V. Coal

Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) [2]

ton

1010.0

-17.1

-1.7

Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie)

ton

448.1

-8.3

-1.8

Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie)

ton

498.1

-6.9

-1.4

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie)

ton

555.0

-5.0

-0.9

Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie)

ton

588.1

-3.3

-0.6

Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) [2]

ton

1445.0

-15.0

-1.0

Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke)

ton

1620.1

-86.2

-5.1

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags)

ton

502.9

-10.1

-2.0

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk)

ton

443.4

-14.5

-3.2

Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm)

ton

1687.8

-25.0

-1.5

VII. Agricultural Products

Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice)

ton

3915.5

-16.4

-0.4

Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard)

ton

2421.5

-4.2

-0.2

Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,)

ton

1862.8

5.9

0.3

Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,)

ton

12387.0

-613.3

-4.7

Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed)

kg

36.7

-0.5

-1.3

Soybean

ton

4226.0

40.5

1.0

Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%)

ton

2926.0

39.6

1.4

Peanut (Oil Peanut)

ton

9183.3

140.4

1.6

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

Urea (Small Granule)

ton

1885.7

0.6

0.0

Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate)

ton

2425.0

0.0

0.0

Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material)

ton

21825.0

-375.0

-1.7

IX. Forest Product

Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) [3]

piece

10115.2

-537.5

-5.0

Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp)

ton

4043.4

10.1

0.3

Corrugated Paper (High Strength)

ton

3855.1

-256.0

-6.2

Note: Previous period of data collection was March 1-10, 2020.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.

Attached Table: Specifications of Market Price Monitoring Products of Important Means of Production in Circulation

Monitoring Products

Specifications

Explanation

I. Ferrous Metal

1

Rebar

Φ16-25mm,HRB400E

YieldStrength≥400mpa

2

Wire

Φ6.5mm,HPB300

YieldStrength≥300mpa

3

Ordinary Medium Plate

20mm,Q235

YieldStrength≥225mpa

4

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

3mm,Q235

YieldStrength≥235mpa

5

Seamless Steel Pipe

219*6,20#

20# Steel, YieldStrength≥410mpa

6

Angle Steel

5#

YieldStrength≥235mpa

II. Nonferrous Metals

7

Electrolytic Copper

1#

Mass Fraction of Copper And Silver≥99.95%

8

Aluminum Ingot

A00

Mass Fraction of Aluminum≥99.7%

9

Lead Ingot

1#

Mass Fraction of Lead≥99.994%

10

Zinc Ingot

0#

Mass Fraction ofZinc≥99.995%

III. Chemical Product

11

Sulfuric Acid

98%

Mass Fraction of H2SO4≥98%

12

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda)

32%

Mass Fraction of NaOH≥32% Ionic Membrane

13

Methyl Alcohol

Superior Quality

Mass Fraction of Water≤0.10%

14

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene)

Industrial Grade

Benzene Purity≥99.8%

15

Styrene

First Grade

Purity≥99.5%

16

Polyethylene (LLDPE)

7042

MeltIndex: 2.0±0.5g/10min

17

Polypropylene

T30S

MeltIndex: 3.0±0.9g/10min

18

Polyvinyl Chloride

SG5

K-Value: 66-68

19

Butadiene Rubber

BR9000

Bulk, Oyster White, AshContent≤0.20%

20

Polyester Filament

FDY150D/96F

150 Denier, AA Class

IV. Petroleum and Gas

21

Liquefied Natural Gas

LNG

MethaneContent≥75%, Density≥430kg/M3

22

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

LPG

SaturatedVaporPressure: 1380-1430kpa

23

Gasoline

95#

National Emission Standard VI

24

Gasoline

92#

National Emission Standard VI

25

Diesel Oil

0#

National Emission Standard VI

26

Paraffin

58 # and A Half

MeltingPoint No Lower Than 58

V. Coal

27

Anthracite

Washed, Medium Pieces

Volatile Matter8%

28

Ordinary Mixed Coal

4500 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of Shanxi Pulverized Coal And Lump Coal, Calorific Value: 4500 Kilocalorie

29

Shanxi Mixed Coal

5000 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of Better Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

30

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal

5500 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of High Quality, Calorific Value: 5500 Kilocalorie

31

Datong Mixed Coal

5800 kilocalories

Mixed Coal Originating In Datong, Calorific Value: 5800 Kilocalorie

32

Coking Coal

Main Coking Coal

Sulphur Content

33

Coke

Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke

12.01%≤AshContent≤13.50%

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

34

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.O 42.5 in Bags

CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa

35

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.O 42.5 in Bulk

CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa

36

Float Flat Glass

4.8-5mm

White TransparentGlass, 4.8-5mm Thick

VII. Agricultural Products

37

Rice

First-Class Japonica Rice

Impurity≤0.25%, Moisture≤15.5%

38

Wheat

Third-Class of National Standard)

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤12.5%

39

Corn

Second-Class of Yellow Corn

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤14.0%

40

Cotton (Ginned Cotton)

Third-Class of White Cotton

FiberLength≥28mm,White Or Oyster White

41

Live Pig

External Triple Crossbreed

Pork Pig Cross Bred of Three Kinds of Foreign Pig

42

Soybean

Soya

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤13.0%

43

Soybean Meal

Crude Protein Content≥43%

CrudeProtein≥43%, Moisture≤13.0%

44

Peanut

Oil Peanut

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤9.0%

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

45

Urea

Small Granule

TotalNitrogen≥46%, Moisture≤1.0%

46

Compound Fertilizer

Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate

NPK Contents: 45%

47

Pesticide (Glyphosate)

95% Technical Material

Mass Fraction Of Glyphosate≥95%

IX. Forest Product

48

Natural Rubber

Standard Rubber SCRWF

Impurity Content≤0.05%, Ash Content≤0.5%

49

Pulp

Bleached Chemical Pulp

Brightness≥80%, Viscosity≥600cm³/G

50

Corrugated Paper

High Strength

80-160g/M2

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 18:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
