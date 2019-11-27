Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Market Research Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report | Increase in Supplier OPEX to Impact Procurement Spend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 11:31am EST

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global market research services industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 8 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005261/en/

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Market Research Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Market Research Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 106-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Market Research Services Industry – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

The momentum of spend growth in this industry will be directly proportional to the growing competition between various industries. This competition is expected to intensify in the coming years because of the geographic expansion and the emergence of newer players in the industries. To distinguish their brands, buyers across such competing industrial sectors are procuring market research services to optimize their strategies and enhance their product/service offerings and boost their revenue. This will play as the chief spend accelerator in the market research services industry.

The intensifying competition between sectors such as consumer packaged goods, pharmaceuticals, and media and advertising is driving procurement in the market research services industry in APAC. The growing demand for location-level customer experience management services from the automotive, FMCG, and advertising sectors in the US is propelling spend growth rate in the market research services industry. Suppliers are adopting big data analytics in automated research to secure concise market insights and provide value-added analysis to buyers. This is boosting the feasibility of these services, thereby driving spend growth in this industry in the US.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Insights into the industry pricing trends

  • The growing shortage of skilled labor and increasing salaries of employees is driving the operational costs of suppliers. This will have a subsequent inflationary impact on buyer’s procurement expenditure in the market research services industry.
  • Suppliers are increasingly investing in the adoption of automation software. This is increasing their OPEX, which will be passed on to buyers in the form of slightly higher procurement costs.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this industry?

  • Prior to finalizing contracts with suppliers, buyers are advised to conduct pilot projects with prospective suppliers to assess their capabilities. This will also help buyers to assess the cost benefits and value proposition of the proposal.
  • The lead time of a market research project has a direct impact on buyers' strategic business decisions. Any delay in research outputs automatically postpones strategic decision-making processes, which can sometimes defeat the very purpose of the project. Therefore, buyers should prefer suppliers who operate on short lead time as it reduces billing rates. Buyers can also demand quick solutions that can be leveraged effectively to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the market research services industry.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

  • Market research services industry spend segmentation by region
  • Total cost of ownership analysis in the market research services industry
  • Regional spend opportunity for market research services suppliers
  • Market research services suppliers cost structure
  • Market research services pricing models analysis
  • Market research services procurement best practices
  • Category management objectives
  • Cost saving opportunities in the market research services industry

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:11pMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas Plc (updated disclosure)
PR
12:10pCLIPPER LOGISTICS : Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd - Form 8.3 - Clipper Logistics Plc
PR
12:10pTHE BEST HOVERBOARD BLACK FRIDAY DEALS OF 2019 : GOTRAX Eco, Segway Mini Pro & Razor Hovertrax Deals Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
12:09pBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:08pD'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the share buyback programme and the liquidity contract
PU
12:08pSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report – Action filed for the recovery of the damage identified by the Romanian Court of Accounts' Decision no. 12/27 December 2016 – 27 November 2019
PU
12:08pBEFIMMO SA : Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 December 2019
PU
12:08pINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:07pSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Recalls 210,000 Hammers Sold at Walmart
DJ
12:06pEXCLUSIVE : AB Inbev explores options for packaging ops - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls about 1% after U.S. crude and gasoline build
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : INTERNATIONAL STOCKS TO OUTPERFORM U.S. IN 2020: investors
4SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group