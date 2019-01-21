Market Research Services: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Market Research Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The need to obtain better market insights to frame informed business planning in the competitive marketplace is driving organizations towards leveraging advanced analytics, which is consequently increasing growth scopes for the market research services. The rise in demand for social media listening services to promote brands will also influence the category spend growth rate in the coming years. However, such overly competitive supply market is posing significant procurement risks for buyers, failure to address which is resulting in increasing procurement spend for them. Request free sample copy of this market intelligence report to gain unrestricted access to the annual spend growth potential.

The growing demand for location-level customer experience management services from the automotive, FMCG, and advertising sectors in the US will drive the category spend growth rate in the region. The market research service providers are adopting big data analytics in automated research to secure concise market insights and provide value-added analysis to buyers. This is attracting a large proportion of the US customer base who are increasing their spend on market research services.

A concise but functional analysis of the global market has been offered in this market research services procurement research report. This analysis includes forecasts of demand and supply in various regions, category pricing trends, and recommendations to address the potential procurement risks in this market. In this market research services procurement market intelligence report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. Request free customization version of this procurement research report to access information that is customized to your requirements.

“Buyers must lay-down clauses related to ownership of subcontracting services to ensure service consistency and control of sensitive data that are shared with subcontracted firms,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This market research services procurement research report has estimated the following factors to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Use of analytics and AI will reduce category lead time

Rising costs of market research analysts is a significant concern for category managers

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Market research services

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

