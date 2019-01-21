Market Research Services: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Market Research Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence
Report.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005222/en/
Global Market Research Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The need to obtain better market insights to frame informed business
planning in the competitive marketplace is driving organizations towards
leveraging advanced analytics, which is consequently increasing growth
scopes for the market research services. The rise in demand for social
media listening services to promote brands will also influence the
category spend growth rate in the coming years. However, such overly
competitive supply market is posing significant procurement risks for
buyers, failure to address which is resulting in increasing procurement
spend for them. Request
free sample copy of this market intelligence report to gain
unrestricted access to the annual spend growth potential.
The growing demand for location-level customer experience management
services from the automotive, FMCG, and advertising sectors in the US
will drive the category spend growth rate in the region. The market
research service providers are adopting big data analytics in automated
research to secure concise market insights and provide value-added
analysis to buyers. This is attracting a large proportion of the US
customer base who are increasing their spend on market research services.
A concise but functional analysis of the global market has been offered
in this market research services procurement research report. This
analysis includes forecasts of demand and supply in various regions,
category pricing trends, and recommendations to address the potential
procurement risks in this market. In this market research services
procurement market intelligence report, the category spend is analyzed
from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. Request
free customization version of this procurement research report
to access information that is customized to your requirements.
“Buyers must lay-down clauses related to ownership of subcontracting
services to ensure service consistency and control of sensitive data
that are shared with subcontracted firms,” says SpendEdge
procurement expert Tridib Bora.
This market research services procurement research report has estimated
the following factors to influence the category growth in the coming
years:
-
Use of analytics and AI will reduce category lead time
-
Rising costs of market research analysts is a significant concern for
category managers
Purchase the full
market intelligence report on market research services here!
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the marketing
category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that
impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers
as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and
change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally,
SpendEdge’s reports provide category management insights and information
on the procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Market research services
Category pricing insights
-
Pricing outlook
-
Total cost of ownership analysis
-
Supplier cost structure
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports?
reports? Download
a FREE sample
Cost-Saving Opportunities
-
Supplier-side levers
-
Buyer-side levers
-
Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
-
Want customized information from the market research services procurement research report?
procurement research report? Get
in touch
Category ecosystem
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Buyer power
-
Supplier power score
-
To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report,
a FREE sample
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005222/en/