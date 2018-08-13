Market Research on Aseptic Package in China 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Market Research on Aseptic Package in China 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From the perspective of sales volumes in aseptic packages, Western Europe is the largest market with ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk particularly popular in countries like Spain and France. China is the largest single country market.

In 2013 sales of aseptic packages grew rapidly in China. From 2014 to 2016, due to a slower increase in market demand, the pace of aseptic packages sales decreased as well. The sales volume in 2016, was about 81 billion. Aseptic packages are mainly used in liquid milk products and non-carbonated soft drinks.

China has remained one of Tetra Pak's major markets, however with local enterprises entering into the aseptic package industry, Tetra Pak's shares in the Chinese market have fallen. From 2012 to 2016, price of the packaging decreased. In the future, if Tetra Pak implements strategic price competition, the price will even reduce to some degree. Along with competitions being more stable, the price will gradually stabilize as well.

For recent years, China has invested more in the development of aseptic package technology and equipment. Guangdong, Beijing, Shanghai, Wenzhou and Ningbo are able to produce aseptic packing machines of paper boxes, plastic cups, equipment and packaging materials of ultra-high temperature sterilization.

At present, application of aseptic packages in China remains lower than the international level. Driven by a great domestic consumption, the aseptic package industry has a positive prospect. The years 2017 to 2022 are predicted to be the time when growth will be the fastest in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Development Environment of Aseptic Package Industry in China

1.1 Economic Environment

1.2 Policy Environment

1.3 Global Aseptic Package Market

2 Development Analysis of Aseptic Package Industry in China, 2012-2017

2.1 Overview

2.2 Supply

2.3 Demand

2.4 Price

3 Analysis of Key Enterprises in China Aseptic Package Industry

3.1 Tetra Pak China Co., Ltd.

3.2 SIG Combibloc (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

3.3 Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

3.4 Shanghai PRECISE Packaging Co., Ltd.

3.5 Qingdao Likang Packing Co., Ltd.

4 Forecast and Investment Strategy of Aseptic Package Industry in China, 2018-2023

4.1 Forecast

4.2 Investment Strategy

