Market Segmentation Analysis to Identify Profitable Customer Segments and Streamline Marketing Campaigns for a Renewable Energy Provider | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story for Detailed Insights

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest success story on market segmentation analysis. The client, a renewable energy provider based out of the United States, witnessed a huge loss in their marketing budget as they focused on the wrong customer segments. Also, this impacted the company’s sales and market share. To curtail the losses in their market share, they wanted to identify potential customer segments and devise personalized approaches for them. Additionally, they wanted to better match their offerings with that of the competitors and tailor pricing to meet the needs of each segment. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market segmentation analysis.

“Market segmentation can help companies to develop products that better meet the needs of their customers,” says a market research expert at Infiniti Research.

Business impact of the market segmentation analysis for the renewable energy provider:

Devised multiple segmentation strategies to differentiate the markets based on geography, distribution, and price

Realigned marketing campaigns to target and position products effectively

Targeted the most profitable market segments and maximized ROI

