Market Segmentation Analysis to Identify Profitable Customer Segments and Streamline Marketing Campaigns for a Renewable Energy Provider | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story for Detailed Insights

11/21/2019 | 02:03pm EST

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest success story on market segmentation analysis. The client, a renewable energy provider based out of the United States, witnessed a huge loss in their marketing budget as they focused on the wrong customer segments. Also, this impacted the company’s sales and market share. To curtail the losses in their market share, they wanted to identify potential customer segments and devise personalized approaches for them. Additionally, they wanted to better match their offerings with that of the competitors and tailor pricing to meet the needs of each segment. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market segmentation analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005659/en/

You can read the full story on how Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis helped the client overcome these challenges here.

“Market segmentation can help companies to develop products that better meet the needs of their customers,” says a market research expert at Infiniti Research.

Our market segmentation analysis can help you to improve the performance of your marketing campaigns by targeting the right people with the right message at the right time. Request a free proposal.

Business impact of the market segmentation analysis for the renewable energy provider:

  • Devised multiple segmentation strategies to differentiate the markets based on geography, distribution, and price
  • Realigned marketing campaigns to target and position products effectively
  • Targeted the most profitable market segments and maximized ROI

You may also like to read some of our recent market segmentation success stories:

Our market segmentation strategy can help you to optimize your product launch and reach out to the right set of customers. To know more, request for more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
