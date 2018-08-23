Log in
Market Size Analysis Helps a Client Devise Effective Methods to Analyze Growth across Product Segments | Infiniti Research

08/23/2018 | 01:34pm CEST

Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market size analysis engagement on the business telephone systems industry. A leading telephone systems manufacturer wanted to assess the market opportunities in three specific geographies. They were also looking at devising appropriate methods to determine the market size and demand for their product offerings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005336/en/

Market Size Analysis for a Leading Business Telephone Systems Manufacturer (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the telephone systems industry experts at Infiniti, “Technological advancements in the form of IoT, AR, and VR have greatly affected business telephone systems manufacturers, compelling them to realign and restructure their business strategies.”

Request for a Proposal to see how Infiniti Research’s solutions can help you.

Business telephones systems manufacturing companies are facing major challenges, owing to the growth constraints across emerging economies. These companies are constantly pressurized to upgrade their infrastructural capabilities to augment their service offerings. Hence, players are now focusing on devising reliable, high-quality solutions. Also, the growing customer expectations have further leveraged the need to implement technology in innovating their services and business operations to meet the dynamic customer needs.

To know more about our market size analysis solution, get in touch

The market size analysis solution presented by Infiniti Research helped the business telephone systems client to identify new market niches and operate more smoothly by minimizing their operational risks.

This market size analysis engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Derive the size and growth of their product segments
  • Develop a top-down and bottom-up approach with a statistical extrapolation method
  • To know more about our market size analysis solution, request a proposal

This market size analysis engagement provided predictive insights on:

  • Working toward offering cloud-hosted business telephone systems
  • Identifying future enhancement opportunities
  • To read more about the scope of our engagement, get in touch

View the complete market size analysis engagement here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/business-telephone-systems-market-size-analysis

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.


© Business Wire 2018
