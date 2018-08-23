Market Size Analysis Helps a Client Devise Effective Methods to Analyze Growth across Product Segments | Infiniti Research

Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions
provider, has announced the completion of their new market
size analysis engagement on the business telephone systems industry.
A leading telephone systems manufacturer wanted to assess the market
opportunities in three specific geographies. They were also looking at
devising appropriate methods to determine the market size and demand for
their product offerings.
According to the telephone systems industry experts at Infiniti,
“Technological advancements in the form of IoT, AR, and VR have
greatly affected business telephone systems manufacturers, compelling
them to realign and restructure their business strategies.”
Business telephones systems manufacturing companies are facing major
challenges, owing to the growth constraints across emerging economies.
These companies are constantly pressurized to upgrade their
infrastructural capabilities to augment their service offerings. Hence,
players are now focusing on devising reliable, high-quality solutions.
Also, the growing customer expectations have further leveraged the need
to implement technology in innovating their services and business
operations to meet the dynamic customer needs.
The market size analysis solution presented by Infiniti Research helped
the business telephone systems client to identify new market niches and
operate more smoothly by minimizing their operational risks.
This market size analysis engagement provided
benefits that helped the client to:
-
Derive the size and growth of their product segments
-
Develop a top-down and bottom-up approach with a statistical
extrapolation method
-
This market size analysis engagement provided
predictive insights on:
-
Working toward offering cloud-hosted business telephone systems
-
Identifying future enhancement opportunities
-
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence
company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges.
Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help
analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop
intelligent business strategies.
With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents,
Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of
competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550
companies across the globe.
