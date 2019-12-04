Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Market Snapshot: Rail remains important for transporting western Canadian crude oil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:29am EST

Release Date: 2019-12-04

Price differentials between western Canadian heavy oil (Western Canada Select or WCS) and United States (U.S.) oil (West Texas Intermediate or WTI) tend to move together with crude-by-rail exports (Figure 1). Since western Canadian oil producers are price takers, they must offer their oil at prices that are competitive in destination markets like Cushing, Oklahoma and the U.S. Gulf Coast. This requires exporters from Canada to pay the cost of transportation to those markets. Since transporting crude by rail is more expensive relative to pipelines, differentials must be wider to justify the use of rail and cover its higher cost.

This relationship began to change in early 2019, when the Government of Alberta imposed production limits on some oil producers in the province. Since then, the WCS-WTI differential has remained narrow, yet crude-by-rail exports have significantly increased.

Figure 1. Crude Oil Exported by Rail and WCS-WTI Price Differential

Source: CER and Kent Group

Description: The combined area and line chart shows the volumes of crude oil exported by rail from Canada and the WCS-WTI differential. In 2016, the volume of crude oil exported by rail averaged less than 90 000 b/d. This increased to over 130 000 b/d in 2017, and over 230 000 b/d in 2018 before decreasing to 215 000 b/d in the first 4 months of 2019. The WCS WTI differential averaged US$13.63/bbl in 2016 and US$12.68 in 2017. The WCS WTI differential increased to an average of $US26.43/bbl in 2018 before decreasing to US$10.30/bbl in the first four months of 2019.



Over the last couple of years, companies began signing longer-term contracts with rail carriers, which lowered rail's transportation costsFootnote 1. With increased experience, rail operators became more efficient at shipping oil, which means other costs fell and shipping times for Canadian oil to reach U.S. markets decreased.

The Government of Alberta has steadily relaxed production limits since announcing them and additional production must be exported in another way while western Canadian oil-export pipelines remain full. The Government of Alberta also recently announced that crude oil production limits will be eased for producers who commit to move additional production by rail. This change takes effect starting December 2019.Footnote 2 These limits are being continually monitored by the Government of Alberta and are subject to change; the latest information can be found on their website.

Rail is more expensive than transportation by pipelines but has some advantages. Rail can bypass regions with insufficient pipeline capacity or bottlenecks like in western Canada and at key locations in Texas and Oklahoma. This allows some crude to reach higher priced markets like the U.S. Gulf Coast where Canadian heavy oil is in high demand because of declining imports from Venezuela and Mexico.

Thank you for visiting our website.
We welcome your feedback to let us know how we can improve your experience



Date modified: 2019-12-02

Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 16:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:43aMFG CHEMICAL : Upgrades Pilot Plant in Dalton, GA
BU
11:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil jumps 4% on U.S. stockpiles drop; further OPEC output cuts seen
RE
11:41aSeth MacFarlane Gives $1 Million to Rainforest Trust to Stop Deforestation
BU
11:41aWESTERN UNION : Jan Siegmund Appointed to Western Union Board of Directors
BU
11:40aWESTERN UNION : Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:40aDEERE & COMPANY : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
11:40aCAPGEMINI : is selected by Bayer as a core strategic partner to transform its IT landscape
AQ
11:40aGATEWAY REAL ESTATE : will propose the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share to its Annual General Meeting 2020
EQ
11:40aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:40aSES-IMAGOTAG : SES-imagotag announces the launch of a capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights through a placement to institutional investors for an amount of EUR 30 million
AN
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : tells Polish, Czech vodka drinkers to expect price hike

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group