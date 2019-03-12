Market Street Trust Company Appoints Kara Garner Pass President and CEO

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Street Trust Company, a shared family office providing comprehensive wealth management services, is pleased to announce that Kara Garner Pass has been appointed President and CEO. Ms. Pass will begin in her new role effective April 1st.



As President and CEO, she will work closely with the Board of Directors and senior leadership team to develop and shape Market Street Trust’s long-term client-focused strategic plan, as well as oversee all of its integrated wealth management services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kara to the Market Street family,” said James Houghton, Chairman of Market Street Trust’s Board of Directors. “She is a dynamic, thoughtful and inspiring leader who has an outstanding track record of building strong teams, driving innovation and developing meaningful relationships with her clients. She intuitively understands Market Street’s mission and culture of client partnership under the shared family office model and we are excited for the next stage of Market Street’s evolution under her very capable leadership.”

Ms. Pass comes to Market Street from Ithaca, NY-based Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP), a publicly traded financial holding company, where she was Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Tompkins Financial Advisors, the company’s wealth management arm. In that role she served as the trust, investment and wealth banking leader for the firm, managing a team of wealth advisors, trust officers and portfolio managers overseeing approximately $1.6 billion in assets.

In addition, Ms. Pass served as the Client Experience Team Leader for Tompkins Financial Advisors and the Innovation Team Leader for the holding company, where she was responsible for leading a cross functional team focused on identifying and implementing process and technology solutions to improve efficiency and performance.

Prior to her role at Tompkins she was Business Banking Team Leader at M&T Bank in Ithaca, where she drove considerable growth as one of the top performing relationship managers at the bank.

“Market Street Trust has an exceptional reputation achieved by the firm’s professional, dedicated staff and pure client alignment structure, which leads to deep and enduring client relationships,” Pass said. “I’m privileged and happy to be a part of it, to help guide Market Street Trust’s responsible growth model and ensure its long-term sustainability.”

Pass succeeds Marianne W. Young, who retired in January after 23 years at Market Street Trust, 20 of them as President and CEO.

About Market Street Trust Company ( www.marketstreettrust.com )

Market Street Trust Company is a client owned, shared family office providing comprehensive wealth management for multiple generations of its founding family, other select client families, and private foundations. Based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Market Street Trust is a private trust company with an administrative location in Corning, NY and a representative office in New York, NY, offering the permanence and objectivity of a corporate trustee, as well as the flexibility of a highly personalized approach.

