Market Synergy Goes Live with Institutional Calibre Cryptocurrency Connectivity to Bitfinex

Brokers and hedge funds wanting to offer digital assets to their client
base can now partner with Market
Synergy for institutional standard cryptocurrency connectivity and
security and take a FIX feed or ISP link to Bitfinex’s
digital asset gateway.
Bitfinex is the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, known
for pioneering the most sophisticated trading experience in the market.
This landmark innovation now enables institutional firms and
professional traders to connect to Bitfinex through Market Synergy,
providing best in market performance through low latency and robust
connectivity. This also creates a significant opportunity for
institutional clients who are looking to diversify their offering with
digital asset trading.
As announced in July 2018, Swiss-based Market Synergy was selected to
design and build a bespoke network for Bitfinex. Following extensive
planning and development, the combined offering from Market Synergy and
Bitfinex will go live today after scheduled downtime necessary to
complete the data migration. Market Synergy’s infrastructure, which is
hosted in a Swiss data centre in the heart of Crypto Valley, is highly
secure, reliable and supported 24x7.
James Banister, CEO, Market Synergy comments, “Since we announced our
plans to provide institutional standard connectivity for Bitfinex, we
have had significant interest from global brokers and hedge funds to
connect through our network to Bitfinex’s digital asset gateway. I am
delighted that we are going live today and that institutional clients
worldwide can benefit from our high performance connectivity to
Bitfinex. We can also now offer colocation services to any Bitfinex
institutional client.”
Paolo Ardoino, CTO, Bitfinex adds, “At Bitfinex we are constantly
innovating to provide the most sophisticated trading platform in the
market, and working with Market Synergy, we have been able to take a
pioneering step forward with our data migration to dedicated private
servers. It has been a considerable undertaking but one we felt was
integral to provide a service that matches our ambition and market
expectation. We are glad to have been able to collaborate with Market
Synergy to provide a solution that promises even greater speed and
security across our platforms.”
Market Synergy aims to become the leading institutional outsourced
connectivity provider in the cryptocurrency space. It is a separate
company within the FXecosystem Group, which also comprises of
FXecosystem and Bondecosystem, both of which are institutional market
leaders in outsourced connectivity in their respective asset classes.
Bitfinex is a digital asset trading platform offering state-of-the-art
services for digital currency traders and global liquidity providers.
# # #
About Market Synergy
Market Synergy is a bespoke network solution designed to ease the
fragmentation of connectivity in the 24 hour cryptocurrency market and
provide institutional clients with a secure, robust network for
cryptocurrency trading. Its Meet-Me-Rooms (MMR) provide centralised
sources of cryptocurrency connectivity to Exchanges, banks, brokers and
hedge funds.
Market Synergy provides a single point of contact to deliver a fully
outsourced solution with faster on boarding, low latency and less
expensive connectivity. The company is based in Switzerland and is part
of the FXecosystem group of companies which also comprises of
FXecosystem (FX connectivity) and Bondecosystem®
(connectivity for the bond markets). For more information, please
visit www.marketsynergy.ch.
About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital asset trading platform offering
state-of-the-art services for digital currency traders and global
liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features
and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing,
an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital assets.
Bitfinex’s strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools,
and innovation for professional traders and liquidity providers around
the world. Visit www.bitfinex.com
to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005507/en/