Market Trends Toward New Normal in Acorda Therapeutics, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Plug Power, Group 1 Automotive, Shutterfly, and National Fuel Gas — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB), Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI), Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY), and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB), Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI), Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY), and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 10th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (ACOR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Acorda Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Acorda Therapeutics reported revenue of $153.30MM vs $139.44MM (up 9.94%) and basic earnings per share $0.99 vs -$0.18. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Acorda Therapeutics reported revenue of $588.29MM vs $519.60MM (up 13.22%) and basic earnings per share -$4.86 vs -$0.76. Acorda Therapeutics is expected to report earnings on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.31 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. (RRGB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported revenue of $421.52MM vs $420.63MM (up 0.21%) and basic earnings per share $0.34 vs $0.90 (down 62.22%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported revenue of $1,380.93MM vs $1,296.44MM (up 6.52%) and basic earnings per share $2.33 vs $0.88 (up 164.77%). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is expected to report earnings on August 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.33 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

PLUG POWER, INC. (PLUG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Plug Power's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Plug Power reported revenue of $36.01MM vs $20.78MM (up 73.24%) and basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.19. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Plug Power reported revenue of $103.26MM vs $85.93MM (up 20.17%) and basic earnings per share -$0.60 vs -$0.32. Plug Power is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.13 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC. (GPI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Group 1 Automotive's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Group 1 Automotive reported revenue of $2,943.46MM vs $2,672.20MM (up 10.15%) and basic earnings per share $2.72 vs $1.84 (up 47.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Group 1 Automotive reported revenue of $11,123.72MM vs $10,887.61MM (up 2.17%) and basic earnings per share $10.08 vs $6.67 (up 51.12%). Group 1 Automotive is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.60 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SHUTTERFLY, INC. (SFLY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Shutterfly's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Shutterfly reported revenue of $443.37MM vs $209.03MM (up 112.11%) and basic earnings per share -$0.80 vs -$0.68. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Shutterfly reported revenue of $1,190.20MM vs $1,134.22MM (up 4.94%) and basic earnings per share $0.91 vs $0.47 (up 93.62%). Shutterfly is expected to report earnings on October 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.73. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.21 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY (NFG) REPORT OVERVIEW

National Fuel Gas' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, National Fuel Gas reported revenue of $342.91MM vs $348.37MM (down 1.57%) and basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.70 (up 4.29%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, National Fuel Gas reported revenue of $1,579.88MM vs $1,452.42MM (up 8.78%) and basic earnings per share $3.32 vs -$3.43. National Fuel Gas is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.36 and is expected to report on November 1st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

