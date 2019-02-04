Market Trends Toward New Normal in BlackBerry, Cenovus Energy, Casa, II-VI, Criteo S.A, and Landec — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Capital Review released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO), and Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

BB DOWNLOAD: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=BB

CVE DOWNLOAD: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=CVE

CASA DOWNLOAD: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=CASA

IIVI DOWNLOAD: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=IIVI

CRTO DOWNLOAD: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=CRTO

LNDC DOWNLOAD: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=LNDC

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Capital Review, available for free download at the links above, examine BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO), and Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 31st, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

BLACKBERRY LIMITED (BB) REPORT OVERVIEW

BlackBerry's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, BlackBerry reported revenue of $226.00MM vs $226.00MM (unchanged) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.11 vs -$0.52. For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, BlackBerry reported revenue of $932.00MM vs $1,309.00MM (down 28.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.76 vs -$2.30. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

To read the full BlackBerry Limited (BB) report, download it here: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=BB

-----------------------------------------

CENOVUS ENERGY INC (CVE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cenovus Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Cenovus Energy reported revenue of $4,482.95MM vs $3,499.59MM (up 28.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$0.05. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cenovus Energy reported revenue of $13,146.97MM vs $9,163.60MM (up 43.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.35 vs -$0.49. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.60 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) report, download it here: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=CVE

-----------------------------------------

CASA SYSTEMS, INC. (CASA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Casa's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Casa reported revenue of $71.51MM vs $94.26MM (down 24.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.22 vs $0.31 (down 29.03%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Casa reported revenue of $351.58MM vs $316.13MM (up 11.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.34 vs -$1.07. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.62 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

To read the full Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) report, download it here: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=CASA

-----------------------------------------

II-VI INCORPORATED (IIVI) REPORT OVERVIEW

II-VI's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, II-VI reported revenue of $314.43MM vs $261.50MM (up 20.24%) and basic earnings per share $0.41 vs $0.34 (up 20.59%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, II-VI reported revenue of $1,158.79MM vs $972.05MM (up 19.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.41 vs $1.52 (down 7.24%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.18 and is expected to report on August 6th, 2019.

To read the full II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) report, download it here: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=IIVI

-----------------------------------------

CRITEO S.A. (CRTO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Criteo S.A's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Criteo S.A reported revenue of $528.87MM vs $563.97MM (down 6.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.30 (down 13.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Criteo S.A reported revenue of $2,296.69MM vs $1,799.15MM (up 27.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.40 vs $1.30 (up 7.69%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.46 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full Criteo S.A. (CRTO) report, download it here: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=CRTO

-----------------------------------------

LANDEC CORPORATION (LNDC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Landec's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, Landec reported revenue of $124.91MM vs $122.46MM (up 2.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs $0.02. For the twelve months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, Landec reported revenue of $524.23MM vs $469.78MM (up 11.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.90 vs $0.39 (up 130.77%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.55 and is expected to report on July 30th, 2019.

To read the full Landec Corporation (LNDC) report, download it here: http://Capital-Review.com/register/?so=LNDC

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT CAPITAL REVIEW

Capital Review is a nationally recognized publisher of financial analysis, research reports, and exclusive market reporting. Institutional investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers rely on Capital Review to quantify public company valuations, discover opportunity across asset classes, stay informed about market-moving events, and read exclusive analysis of important material developments. With 14 offices worldwide, Capital Review staffs and manages certified and registered financial professionals, including Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified individuals with current and valid CRD® number designations, to enable continuous coverage of topics relevant to its regular active reader base.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Capital Review's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Capital Review's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Capital Review have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Capital Review's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (410) 280-7496, or by E-mail at compliance@Capital-Review.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Capital Review, Capital Review members, and/or Capital Review affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Capital Review makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Capital Review has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Capital Review is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Nicole Garrens, Media Department

Office: +1 (410) 280-7496

E-mail: media@Capital-Review.com

© 2019 Capital Review. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Capital-Review.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.