Market Trends Toward New Normal in Diplomat Pharmacy, Senior Housing Properties Trust, FARO Technologies, Endurance International Group, PolyOne, and NorthWestern — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO), Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH), FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO), Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI), PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL), and NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

DPLO DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=DPLO

SNH DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SNH

FARO DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FARO

EIGI DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EIGI

POL DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=POL

NWE DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NWE

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO), Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH), FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO), Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI), PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL), and NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 5th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

DIPLOMAT PHARMACY, INC. (DPLO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Diplomat Pharmacy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Diplomat Pharmacy reported revenue of $1,416.08MM vs $1,126.46MM (up 25.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs $0.05. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Diplomat Pharmacy reported revenue of $4,485.23MM vs $4,410.39MM (up 1.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.23 vs $0.43 (down 46.51%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.05 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

To read the full Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=DPLO

-----------------------------------------

SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST (SNH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Senior Housing Properties Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Senior Housing Properties Trust reported revenue of $277.25MM vs $265.01MM (up 4.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.52 vs $0.07 (up 642.86%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Senior Housing Properties Trust reported revenue of $1,074.82MM vs $1,058.02MM (up 1.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.62 vs $0.60 (up 3.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.80 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SNH

-----------------------------------------

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (FARO) REPORT OVERVIEW

FARO Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, FARO Technologies reported revenue of $98.24MM vs $82.68MM (up 18.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.07 vs -$0.22. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, FARO Technologies reported revenue of $360.92MM vs $325.58MM (up 10.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.87 vs $0.67. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.78 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FARO

-----------------------------------------

ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. (EIGI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Endurance International Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Endurance International Group reported revenue of $287.77MM vs $292.26MM (down 1.54%) and basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$0.29. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Endurance International Group reported revenue of $1,176.87MM vs $1,111.14MM (up 5.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.78 vs -$0.55. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.00 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

To read the full Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EIGI

-----------------------------------------

POLYONE CORPORATION (POL) REPORT OVERVIEW

PolyOne's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, PolyOne reported revenue of $914.80MM vs $814.10MM (up 12.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.64 vs -$2.22. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, PolyOne reported revenue of $3,229.90MM vs $2,938.60MM (up 9.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.71 vs $1.97. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.83 and is expected to report on January 25th, 2019.

To read the full PolyOne Corporation (POL) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=POL

-----------------------------------------

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION (NWE) REPORT OVERVIEW

NorthWestern's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, NorthWestern reported revenue of $261.82MM vs $283.86MM (down 7.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.88 vs $0.45 (up 95.56%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NorthWestern reported revenue of $1,305.65MM vs $1,257.25MM (up 3.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.35 vs $3.40 (down 1.47%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.43 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

To read the full NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NWE

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

﻿Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that’s ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.



