Market Trends Toward New Normal in Eros International, Federated Investors, Oaktree Capital Group, Civeo, Potbelly, and Net Element — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed September 21st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC (EROS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Eros International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Eros International reported revenue of $60.21MM vs $60.83MM (down 1.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Eros International reported revenue of $261.25MM vs $252.99MM (up 3.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.36 vs $0.06. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 28th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.23 and is expected to report on June 26th, 2019.

FEDERATED INVESTORS, INC. (FII) REPORT OVERVIEW

Federated Investors' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Federated Investors reported revenue of $255.99MM vs $272.80MM (down 6.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.38 vs $0.53 (down 28.30%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Federated Investors reported revenue of $1,102.92MM vs $1,143.37MM (down 3.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.87 vs $2.03 (up 41.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.36 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP, LLC (OAK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Oaktree Capital Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Oaktree Capital Group reported revenue of $213.28MM vs $634.06MM (down 66.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.44 vs $1.83 (down 75.96%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Oaktree Capital Group reported revenue of $1,469.77MM vs $1,125.75MM (up 30.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.61 vs $3.11 (up 16.08%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.50 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

CIVEO CORPORATION (CVEO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Civeo's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Civeo reported revenue of $130.18MM vs $92.01MM (up 41.48%) and basic earnings per share -$0.29 vs -$0.11. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Civeo reported revenue of $382.28MM vs $397.23MM (down 3.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.82 vs -$0.90. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.24 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

POTBELLY CORPORATION (PBPB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Potbelly's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Potbelly reported revenue of $110.35MM vs $108.14MM (up 2.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Potbelly reported revenue of $428.11MM vs $407.13MM (up 5.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.28 vs $0.32. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.44 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

NET ELEMENT, INC. (NETE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Net Element's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Net Element reported revenue of $16.46MM vs $16.14MM (up 2.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs -$0.93. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Net Element reported revenue of $60.06MM vs $54.29MM (up 10.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$5.04 vs -$10.33. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.90. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.31 and is expected to report on April 1st, 2019.

