Market Trends Toward New Normal in Park Hotels & Resorts, Safety Insurance Group, Cincinnati Financial, Anika Therapeutics, CME Group, and Midstates Petroleum — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK), Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT), Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF), Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), and Midstates Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK), Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT), Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF), Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), and Midstates Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPO) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 9th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (PK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Park Hotels & Resorts' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts reported revenue of $731.00MM vs $733.00MM (down 0.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.07 vs $0.52 (up 105.77%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Park Hotels & Resorts reported revenue of $2,791.00MM vs $2,727.00MM (up 2.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $12.38 vs $0.67 (up 1,747.76%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.92 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC. (SAFT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Safety Insurance Group's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Safety Insurance Group reported revenue of $207.97MM vs $208.25MM (down 0.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.77 vs $1.40 (up 26.43%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Safety Insurance Group reported revenue of $839.11MM vs $819.82MM (up 2.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.13 vs $4.29 (down 3.73%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION (CINF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cincinnati Financial's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cincinnati Financial reported revenue of $1,558.00MM vs $1,386.00MM (up 12.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.33 vs $0.61 (up 118.03%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cincinnati Financial reported revenue of $5,732.00MM vs $5,449.00MM (up 5.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.36 vs $3.59 (up 77.16%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.25 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC. (ANIK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Anika Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Anika Therapeutics reported revenue of $30.55MM vs $33.46MM (down 8.71%) and basic earnings per share $0.69 vs $0.78 (down 11.54%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Anika Therapeutics reported revenue of $113.42MM vs $103.38MM (up 9.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.18 vs $2.22 (down 1.80%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.49 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CME GROUP INC. (CME) REPORT OVERVIEW

CME Group's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, CME Group reported revenue of $1,059.60MM vs $924.60MM (up 14.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.67 vs $1.23 (up 35.77%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CME Group reported revenue of $3,644.70MM vs $3,595.20MM (up 1.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $12.00 vs $4.55 (up 163.74%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.02 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MIDSTATES PETROLEUM CO. (MPO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Midstates Petroleum's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Midstates Petroleum reported revenue of $42.32MM vs $60.68MM (down 30.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.06 vs $0.53. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Midstates Petroleum reported revenue of $228.75MM vs $241.75MM (down 5.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.39 vs $52.63. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 12th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

