Market Trends Toward New Normal in Welltower, Ferrari N.V, Caesars Entertainment, Cohu, Mountain Province Diamonds, and Meridian Bioscience — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE), Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR), Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU), Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD), and Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

WELL DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WELL

RACE DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RACE

CZR DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CZR

COHU DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=COHU

MPVD DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MPVD

VIVO DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=VIVO

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE), Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR), Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU), Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD), and Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 31st, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

WELLTOWER INC. (WELL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Welltower's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Welltower reported revenue of $1,236.38MM vs $1,091.48MM (up 13.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.17 vs $0.20 (down 15.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Welltower reported revenue of $4,316.64MM vs $4,281.16MM (up 0.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.26 vs $2.83 (down 55.48%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.22 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

To read the full Welltower Inc. (WELL) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WELL

-----------------------------------------

FERRARI N.V. (RACE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ferrari N.V's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ferrari N.V reported revenue of $974.55MM vs $982.45MM (down 0.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.77 vs $0.87 (up 103.14%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ferrari N.V reported revenue of $3,862.11MM vs $3,436.09MM (up 12.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.20 vs $2.34 (up 36.99%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.20 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2020.

To read the full Ferrari N.V. (RACE) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RACE

-----------------------------------------

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION (CZR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Caesars Entertainment's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Caesars Entertainment reported revenue of $2,185.00MM vs $993.00MM (up 120.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.16 vs -$2.90. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Caesars Entertainment reported revenue of $4,852.00MM vs $3,877.00MM (up 25.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.35 vs -$20.85. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.10 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

To read the full Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CZR

-----------------------------------------

COHU, INC. (COHU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cohu's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Cohu reported revenue of $86.16MM vs $93.65MM (down 7.99%) and basic earnings per share $0.17 vs $0.31 (down 45.16%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cohu reported revenue of $352.70MM vs $282.08MM (up 25.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.18 vs $0.11 (up 972.73%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.24 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

To read the full Cohu, Inc. (COHU) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=COHU

-----------------------------------------

MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC. (MPVD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mountain Province Diamonds' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Mountain Province Diamonds reported revenue of $57.29MM vs $52.04MM (up 10.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.06 vs $0.14 (down 55.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08.

To read the full Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MPVD

-----------------------------------------

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC. (VIVO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Meridian Bioscience's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Meridian Bioscience reported revenue of $53.10MM vs $49.70MM (up 6.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.13 vs $0.13 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Meridian Bioscience reported revenue of $213.57MM vs $200.77MM (up 6.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.56 vs $0.51 (up 9.80%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.78 and is expected to report on November 14th, 2019.

To read the full Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=VIVO

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.