Market Volatility Has Rarely Receded This Quickly -- Market Talk

04/17/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

13:45 ET - Stock market volatility recorded one of the most epic falls ever. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, fell from about 36 on Dec. 24 to 17.8 on Jan. 18, one of the fastest 50% drops in history, according to Macro Risk Advisors. MRA calculated the number of days it took for the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, to decline by 50% or more after it darted above 20. The latest incident ranks in the top five, the data shows. It's the latest sign of how extreme the December swoon was and the shift in Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's messaging regarding a slow pace of interest rate increases, said Dean Curnutt, chief executive of Macro Risk Advisors. (gunjan.banerji@wsj.com; @gunjanjs)

