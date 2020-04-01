Market carnage worst since Great Depression

Shares in the lenders tumbled after they suspended dividend payouts to preserve cash.

HSBC was down as much as 9% in early trade.

That helped European indexes dive again on the first day of the new financial quarter.

The regional Stoxx 600 fell over 3% from the open.

It had been a similar story earlier in Asia, with Japan's Nikkei the worst hit.

The index closed 4.5% down on growing fears that Japan will be the next to face a lockdown.

In the era of coronavirus such market moves have become the new normal.

With the first quarter over, traders could tot up just how much damage the outbreak has done.

In short, it was the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Over the period global stocks lost 12 trillion dollars in value.

MSCI's world stock index is down 23% over the period.

Sectors including airlines have seen their value vaporised.

Oil too has been hit.

International benchmark Brent crude is down 65%.

You can now pick up a barrel for just $25.

There were a few safe havens though.

The dollar surged as investors sold everything for cash.

U.S. government bonds, considered ultra-safe, returned 12%.

And then there are a few stocks that just might benefit from everyone staying home.

Shares in Netflix were up more than 14% over the period.