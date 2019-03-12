Marketing Architects : Elevates Engagement Marketing Expertise with New Hire

Disruptive TV agency hires new VP to accelerate growth.

Complex sales rarely fall into place without a sophisticated engagement strategy. Even companies with a 22-year history of innovation, like Minneapolis-based Marketing Architects, need to perpetually reinvent and reintroduce themselves to stay relevant. Marketing Architects announced a new hire today to further accelerate growth for the agency.

Jacqueline Johnson-Leister was hired as Vice President of Marketing. She has an extensive background leading marketing teams tasked with driving business growth. Jacqueline’s cross-functional expertise shaping marketing efforts at large organizations will prove to be invaluable as she leads the enhanced marketing function for the agency. In her new role, Jacqueline will help reshape the Marketing Architects brand. She will be a key personality for the agency, working with the media, speaking at industry events, and supporting the commercialization of its technologies. Prior to joining the team at Marketing Architects, Jacqueline worked for AmeriPride Services, Inc. and Horizontal Integration.

“2018 was our best year yet for clients as we helped them achieve record results, accelerating revenue growth and driving up stock price and other vital milestones. Our $50MM investment into our TV platform continues to help the agency outperform other offerings for our prestigious roster of clients,” said Chuck Hengel, founder and CEO of Marketing Architects. “We can’t do great work without great clients. Jacqueline will help ensure our story reaches companies that would benefit from our approach to TV. We welcome Jacqueline’s incredible track record, stage presence, and expertise.”

Marketing Architects also announced they’re looking to hire an Accountant, a Sales Leader, and a Creative Director/Writer. For more information, visit www.marketingarchitects.com/jobs.

