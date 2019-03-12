Marketing Architects : Elevates Engagement Marketing Expertise with New Hire

Complex sales rarely fall into place without a sophisticated engagement
strategy. Even companies with a 22-year history of innovation, like
Minneapolis-based Marketing Architects, need to perpetually reinvent and
reintroduce themselves to stay relevant. Marketing Architects announced
a new hire today to further accelerate growth for the agency.
Jacqueline Johnson-Leister, VP of Marketing at Marketing Architects (Photo: Business Wire).
Jacqueline Johnson-Leister was hired as Vice President of
Marketing. She has an extensive background leading marketing teams
tasked with driving business growth. Jacqueline’s cross-functional
expertise shaping marketing efforts at large organizations will prove to
be invaluable as she leads the enhanced marketing function for the
agency. In her new role, Jacqueline will help reshape the Marketing
Architects brand. She will be a key personality for the agency, working
with the media, speaking at industry events, and supporting the
commercialization of its technologies. Prior to joining the team at
Marketing Architects, Jacqueline worked for AmeriPride Services, Inc.
and Horizontal Integration.
“2018 was our best year yet for clients as we helped them achieve record
results, accelerating revenue growth and driving up stock price and
other vital milestones. Our $50MM investment into our TV platform
continues to help the agency outperform other offerings for our
prestigious roster of clients,” said Chuck Hengel, founder and CEO of
Marketing Architects. “We can’t do great work without great clients.
Jacqueline will help ensure our story reaches companies that would
benefit from our approach to TV. We welcome Jacqueline’s incredible
track record, stage presence, and expertise.”
Marketing Architects also announced they’re looking to hire an
Accountant, a Sales Leader, and a Creative Director/Writer. For more
information, visit www.marketingarchitects.com/jobs.
About Marketing Architects
Marketing Architects is an agency that transforms companies through TV
advertising. With a 22-year history built on disrupting industries, this
Minneapolis-based agency developed a model that drives rapid growth and
solves complex business challenges for clients. For more information
about Marketing Architects, visit www.marketingarchitects.com.
