Marketing Corn, Wheat and Soybeans in Uncertain Times

'Crop Marketing in Uncertain Times - Market Outlook and Education Webinar' was held last week by INTL FCStone, a national member benefit partner of South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB).

The webinar was made available to farm bureau members only and offered a market outlook on corn, wheat and soybeans as well as suggested tools to use to protect margins and the benefits members can receive. The webinar was recorded and is available to SDFB members by following this link https://register.gotowebinar.com/recording/2053383451250053890.

INTL FCStone is a new member benefit available to members of SDFB. To learn more about other member benefits, visit the Member Benefit page at sdfbf.org.