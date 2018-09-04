Marketing Dedicated Internet Access to Small Enterprises, 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Marketing
Dedicated Internet Access to Small Enterprises" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Following developments in the business broadband services market, such
as the increasing availability of high-speed fibre and the removal of
usage limits, small enterprises want higher speeds from their Internet
connectivity services while expecting to pay less for them. This poses a
threat to operators, as they risk losing high-value dedicated Internet
access small business customers to cheaper high-speed business broadband
services.
This report assesses the dedicated Internet access offerings of selected
large operators around the world, and compares them to their business
broadband counterparts.
The examined areas of differentiation between these services
include:
-
pricing
-
business continuity features
-
service latency
-
value-added services
