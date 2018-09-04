Marketing Dedicated Internet Access to Small Enterprises, 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Log in
09/04/2018 | 11:25am CEST

The "Marketing Dedicated Internet Access to Small Enterprises" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following developments in the business broadband services market, such as the increasing availability of high-speed fibre and the removal of usage limits, small enterprises want higher speeds from their Internet connectivity services while expecting to pay less for them. This poses a threat to operators, as they risk losing high-value dedicated Internet access small business customers to cheaper high-speed business broadband services.

This report assesses the dedicated Internet access offerings of selected large operators around the world, and compares them to their business broadband counterparts.

The examined areas of differentiation between these services include:

  • pricing
  • business continuity features
  • service latency
  • value-added services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/82r8gp/marketing?w=4


