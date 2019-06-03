Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marketing EDGE : Names New Officers And Trustees During Transitional Year As Independent Non-Profit Organization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing EDGE, the leading national nonprofit with a proven track record of affecting the lives of thousands of students and shaping the next generation of the marketing industry as diverse, inclusive, and highly skilled, today announced its new roster of officers and trustees for 2019. The roster included six new officers, as well as one corporate and one academic trustee, all of whom will join its Board of Trustees. 

"During this pivotal year for Marketing EDGE as we forge a new path as an independent nonprofit organization, our Board of Trustees has never been more committed to our future," said Terri L. Bartlett, President of Marketing EDGE. "Our Board of Trustees is made up of corporate and academic professionals who devote their time, deep industry experience, and overall support to strategically define our organization and our mission. Marketing EDGE has a long legacy of impact and success, and given future predictions around both skills and talent gaps specifically in the field of marketing, we are doubling down on our mission to bring the best and brightest students to the marketplace." 

Marketing EDGE's Trustee on-boarding is now a year-round process; new 2019-2020 Officers and Trustees include: 

Officers

  • Chair: Drew May, SVP, Chief Customer Officer of Acxiom
  • Immediate Past Chair: Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore DM Group
  • Treasurer: Charlie Swift, EVP, Client Data Strategy of ALC
  • Assistant Treasurer: Gerard Daher, CEO of Speedeon Data
  • Secretary: Liz Kislik, President of Liz Kislik Associates
  • President: Terri L. Bartlett, Marketing EDGE

Corporate and Academic Trustees

  • Stephanie Ceruolo, President of Infogroup Nonprofit Solutions
  • Donna Hoffman, Ph.D., Professor of Marketing, George Washington University

"During my more than 10 years' involvement with Marketing EDGE, it continues to be a true honor to join board members and executives alike as we work together to prepare market-ready students for this thrilling world of marketing," said Drew May, SVP and Chief Customer Officer of Acxiom, and the Chair of Marketing EDGE. "Thanks to the 50+ years of partnerships with today's leading academics and marketers, our passion and commitment to serve this organization is fueled by the realization that the trajectory of students' lives are literally changed because of their involvement and support through this nonprofit organization."

There are 20 additional board members and trustees that make up this year's roster. Full biographies of leaders can be found at: https://www.marketingedge.org/about-us/board-of-trustees

About Marketing EDGE
Marketing EDGE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is shaping the future of marketing by connecting students, academics and professionals to the resources and relationships they need to continue to see, move and stay ahead. Empowering skill-ready, responsive and responsible marketing leaders for more than 50 years, Marketing EDGE expands access to leading research, resources and events, fosters deep personal connections and diverse ideas, and provides real-time insights for real-world impact. For more information, visit www.marketingEDGE.org.

Media Contact: N6A for Marketing EDGE 
MarketingEDGE@n6a.com
212-334-9753, ext 126   

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketing-edge-names-new-officers-and-trustees-during-transitional-year-as-independent-non-profit-organization-300859835.html

SOURCE Marketing EDGE


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aBERGENBIO : Presents new preliminary clinical and biomarker data showing durable response and median survival rates in phase ii trial
AQ
10:45aNOVARTIS : Kisqali significantly extends life in women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer in MONALEESA-7 trial
AQ
10:45aMESA LABS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:45aROCHE : Genentech - Xolair Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in Adults with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps in Two Phase III Studies
AQ
10:45aSermonix Poster Presentation at 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting Demonstrates Promise for Lasofoxifene in Treating ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients With ESR1 Mutations
GL
10:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blackstone's $18.7B E-Commerce Investment Is Largest Private Real Estate Transaction Ever
PU
10:44aMOSKOVSKIY KREDITNYI BANK : Fitch Ratings has upgraded Credit Bank of Moscow's rating to ‘BB' on the back of a better risk profile evaluation
PU
10:44aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : and the ITU Provide Communications for Global Disaster Relief
PU
10:44aS CULTURE INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - (1) Business Update and (2) Placing of Convertible Bonds under General Mandate
PU
10:44aINDEX PHARMACEUTICALS : presents at Redeye Growth Day, June 10, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About