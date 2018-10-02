Marketing First Aid, LLC : to Host Speed Networking Event in Celebration of National Boss's Day 2018

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta marketing agency, Marketing First Aid, LLC, is announcing its upcoming facilitated speed networking event today, commemorating National Boss's Day on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Network Like A Boss will take place at the Proscenium Conference Center in Midtown Atlanta, Georgia.

This event is open to the metro Atlanta business community, being ideally suited for smaller business CEOs (chief everything officers) with 20 or fewer employees.

In addition to the facilitated speed networking sessions, attendees will also benefit from the educational component of the event, which teaches smaller business CEOs how to how to gain maximum value from their time investments into networking as a strategic marketing activity that fosters healthy growth.

"We're super excited to host this facilitated speed networking event for smaller business owners, in partnership with BB&T Atlantic Station. It's part of our mission to help self-employed entrepreneurs learn about the ill-effects of sick marketing on bottom line profits," said Kimberly Kelly, Marketing First Aid's chief marketing clinician. "My personal goal is to help as many smaller business bosses as I can to stop engaging in sickly marketing practices that cause their businesses to hemmorrhage profits."

For ticketing and sponsorship information or to learn about Marketing First Aid's networking event series for small business, visit their website at https://marketingfirstaid.com .

Marketing First Aid, LLC is a strategic marketing consultancy firm and creative agency in Atlanta that specializes in crafting healthy, sales-focused marketing campaigns. As a full-service marketing training agency, Marketing First Aid specializes in providing urgent care to small business CEOs with 20 or fewer employees, who are experiencing a myriad of marketing health issues.

Chief Marketing Clinician Kimberly Kelly helps these businesses rescue, resuscitate and restore their marketing to a state of healthy growth and vibrant profits, through consultative coaching, marketing campaign development, and creative design services.

The agency also hosts diagnostic marketing clinics each month to help small business owners better understand the impact of costly, "sick marketing" practices.

For more information, get in touch at 1 (888) 360-5553, or visit https://marketingfirstaid.com .

