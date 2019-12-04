Marketing Technology Platform Postscript Announces $4.5 Million Funding Round

Postscript is helping e-commerce brands capitalize on mobile-first revenue streams

Today, SMS marketing company Postscript reported that they have raised $4.5 million in seed money from a collection of investors, including Y Combinator, Accomplice, 1984vc, and Ali Capital. They have also received backing from a collection of leading entrepreneurs in the space including Paul English (founder of Kayak), Kevin Hale (founder of Wufoo), Mathilde Collin (founder of Front), Andrew Bialecki (founder of Klaviyo), Elias Torres (founder of Drift), and Eric Rea and Dennis Steele (founders of Podium).

The e-commerce industry is growing rapidly, with Shopify reporting about 50% YoY growth, and independent brands thriving in tandem. Postscript aims to help brands of all sizes continue to grow by offering flexible, customizable, direct-to-consumer SMS marketing tools. With an exclusive focus on the e-commerce ecosystem, Postscript specializes in creating enriched messages through one-click integrations and hyper targeted triggers based on user behavior. Their data shows click through rates in messages sent on the platform between 7.5% and 40%, substantially higher engagement than the average email marketing of 2%.

Lead investor, TJ Mahoney of Accomplice, said of Postscript:

"Every year text messaging occupies a larger percentage of personal communication. The same shift towards messaging is just beginning between brands and their customers. With their leading platform and focus on the end user’s messaging experience, Postscript is in a unique position to help e-commerce businesses grow. We're excited to partner with the Postscript team to build a category defining company in this space."

Angel investor Paul English added:

"The Postscript team has taken a product-first approach to a gigantic, fast-growing market, and the growth speaks for itself. They have outstanding founder/product/market fit, and I believe what they’re building will be an essential part of any e-commerce company’s marketing stack. I’m proud to support them in this round.”

Postscript’s mission is to introduce SMS as a mainstream marketing channel for e-commerce companies while respecting the personal text message inboxes of end users. Postscript has built advanced targeting tools, enabling brands to engage their customers with the most tailored, relevant messages possible. This approach helps preserve text message inbox integrity while also keeping unsubscribe rates low.

Postscript’s successful seed funding and growth is evidence that SMS is here to stay as a marketing and retention channel for retail. Since launching in September 2018, the company has acquired more than 500 customers, including brands like Native, Brooklinen, StackCommerce, Frey, Oars + Alps, and Olivers. Their customers routinely see more than 26x ROI with clickthrough rates ranging between 7.5% and 40%. Postscript is so confident in their platform, they guarantee customers a 4x ROI or they’ll refund the investment. They have yet to refund a single customer.

With the new funding, Postscript will focus on expanding their fully-remote workforce and onboarding new clients in a wide variety of e-commerce verticals. CEO Adam Turner says:

“At Postscript, we obsess about supporting independent brands & e-commerce merchants and will always put their needs first. Our approach to text messaging emphasizes brands build meaningful relationships with their customers by respecting the SMS inbox and encouraging two way communication. So far our competitive advantage has been our people and our product, and this funding will help us continue along that path. By operating remotely, we're able to hire in any region, resulting in an extremely talented team dedicated to delivering a top-tier product and customer experience.”

About Postscript: Postscript is the leader in SMS marketing for e-commerce. They provide an easy-to-use messaging solution which helps brands engage their customer base via text while defending the sanctity of customers’ SMS inboxes. Using Postscript allows brands to open a new, mobile-first revenue and engagement channel with their customers.

