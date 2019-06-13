Marketing and Media Executive Hayley Nelson Joins WealthTech as Strategic Advisor

Wealth Technologies Inc. (WealthTech®), the leading provider of algorithmic financial planning and advice, announced today that marketing and product development executive Hayley Nelson has joined the company’s board of advisors. Nelson currently leads content marketing at Airbnb.

In her role as a strategic advisor, Nelson will counsel WealthTech’s leadership team on cross platform marketing strategies, offering insights on the most effective ways to engage with clients and prospects in a digital world. Prior to leading content marketing efforts at Airbnb, Hayley Nelson co-founded NewCo Shift, a cross-platform media startup, and served as director of product development at Wired, where she implemented a new approach to digital publishing that resulted in record traffic and revenue. She spent a decade leading digital transformation efforts at The New York Times and The Associated Press in New York, developing new tools and platforms for award-winning journalists leveraging video, audio, blogs and social media. She began her career in media and marketing at Wired and CNET in San Francisco and Singapore.

“WealthTech is trying to democratize financial advisory services,” said Hayley Nelson, WealthTech Advisor. “While most financial advisors cater to high net worth clients, WealthTech will provide a broader base of individuals the tools they need to make smart choices about their finances, offering truly personalized financial advice on ways to cut expenses, allocate capital, or formulate financial goals.”

Since its founding in 2016, WealthTech has developed the technology to generate professional financial planning and advice for individuals regardless of their level of wealth, and to deliver this advice in a timely manner through both mobile applications and human-advised businesses. WealthTech’s flagship product, fGPS™ Financial Goal Positioning System, is a comprehensive system that generates turn-by-turn guidance and decision support with respect to cash flow, capital allocation, and investment risk, all in the context of customer’s unique financial circumstances and desired goals. WealthTech also launched the WTI™ CIM (Customized Investment Manager), a set of automated trading tools designed to help investment advisors customize and automate the delivery of their products at mass scale. In less than 18 months since its release, WTI™ CIM is powering digital wealth management offering to over 500,000 individuals through its B2B partnership.

“The wealth management industry is undergoing a digital transformation that has created a tremendous opportunity to rethink how wealth managers can service a much broader section of society,” said Rohit D’Souza, co-founder of WealthTech. “Customer engagement and education is paramount and we are delighted to have Hayley’s experience and perspective as we reinvent the way our industry approaches financial advice.”

About WealthTech

Wealth Technologies Inc. is a B2B provider of algorithms and quantitative analyses for digital wealth management businesses. WealthTech uses advanced analytics and machine learning to generate personalized financial plans and continuous guidance toward multiple financial goals. WealthTech was founded in 2016 by a team of leading technologists, investment and finance professionals and is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.wealthtech.com

Disclosures

This material has been prepared by Wealth Technologies Inc. for information purposes only and it should not be regarded as an offer to provide investment advice without the approval of a licensed and registered investment advisor or certified financial planner. WealthTech® is a registered trademark, and fGPS™ and WTI™ are common law trademarks in use by Wealth Technologies Inc.

