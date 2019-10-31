Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Marketlink oil line from Cushing cuts rates after Keystone leak: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp's Marketlink crude oil pipeline, a major artery out of the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub was operating at reduced rates, three sources said on Thursday, due to supply disruptions after the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline following a leak earlier this week.

A disruption in shipments on Marketlink, which has a capacity to flow 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Cushing to Nederland, Texas, is adding to a build at the delivery point for U.S. crude futures and pressuring crude grades in the region, traders said.

Marketlink is connected to the 590,000-bpd Keystone oil pipeline system, a key transporter of Canadian crude from northern Alberta to refineries in the U.S. Midwest.

About 9,120 barrels of oil were estimated spilled from Keystone near Edinburg, North Dakota, state officials said. The leak was discovered on Tuesday night and affected a wetland, they said.

On Wednesday, TC Energy said on its website that the Marketlink system was not affected by the Keystone outage, which was shut from Hardisty, Alberta to Cushing and to Wood River-Patoka, Illinois.

By Thursday, sources said the rates on the Marketlink were reduced, with one source saying the line was operating at about 190,000 bpd.

However, market intelligence firm Genscape said on Thursday afternoon that Marketlink shut from reduced rates at approximately 288,000 bpd earlier in the day.

TC Energy did not respond to requests for further comment.

The disruption on Marketlink pressured U.S. crude futures time spreads <Clc1-Clc2>, that typically reflect supply and demand in Cushing, traders and brokers said.

Coastal grades such as Magellan East Houston <WTC-MRS> and Mars Sour <WTC-MRS> could strengthen as the U.S. Gulf Coast market looks for replacement barrels, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

The shutdown of the Keystone artery from Canada, meanwhile, weighed on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy oil, which traded at $20 per barrel below U.S. crude futures, its biggest discount in 11 months, according to Net Energy Exchange.

"(This incident) underscores the structural issue plaguing the Canadian oil industry, whose fortunes are consistently one pipeline leak away from a materially wider WCS differential," said Michael Tran, managing director of global energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"While it is too soon to draw comparisons to last year’s historic pricing disconnect, the stranded barrels may raise similar fears if the outage proves longer than historical precedents," Tran said.

TC Energy said in a statement it would focus on cleaning up the spill and preparing to make Keystone pipeline repairs.

"The initial guesses on a pipeline leak of this magnitude are 7-10 days (of repairs) which will reduce flows into Cushing by about 3-3.5 million barrels of heavy crude and some synthetic crude," said Scott Shelton, a broker at ICAP in Durham.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Laila Kearney in New York; additional reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

By Devika Krishna Kumar and Laila Kearney
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.05% 58.72 Delayed Quote.13.78%
WTI -1.40% 54.1 Delayed Quote.22.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
06:58pMARKETLINK OIL LINE FROM CUSHING CUTS RATES AFTER KEYSTONE LEAK : sources
RE
09:29aGlobal funds prefer stocks on policy easing, bond rally - Reuters poll
RE
12:11aBOJ keeps policy steady but adopts new forward guidance on rates
RE
10/30Federal Reserve cuts interest rates for third time this year to buffer U.S. economy
RE
10/30Kuwait, Gulf central banks cut key rates following Fed
RE
10/30U.S. Government Bonds Gain Before Fed Rate Decision
DJ
10/30Treasury Exploring New Debt Products, Including 20-Year Bond -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/30Citi exits Eskom 2025 bond long positions after debt relief disappoints
RE
10/30Egypt selects five lenders for dollar-denominated bond -ministry
RE
10/30StanChart flags risk to profit goal from slowing growth, lower rates
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
2U.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
3CNH INDUSTRIAL NV : CNH Industrial announces the sale of its Truckline business
4MILA RESOURCES PLC : MILA RESOURCES : 31 October 2019 Annual Report & Financial Statements for the Year Ended ..
5PROACTIS : PROACTIS : issues new set of trading results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group