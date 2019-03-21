Marketplace : Premieres the Third Season of Award-Winning Podcast, The Uncertain Hour

*Listen to episode one and subscribe here.

Today, American Public Media’s Marketplace premieres the third season of its award-winning podcast, The Uncertain Hour. Hosted by Krissy Clark, The Uncertain Hour dives into one controversial topic each season to bust long-standing myths and find the origin stories of the world we live in—because the things we fight the most about are the things we know the least about.

Season three focuses primarily on two drug crises that have swept the country: the crack epidemic of the 1980’s, and the opioid crisis affecting millions today. It explores the federal, state and local policies that attempt to address these drug problems and some of the dramatic consequences that have resulted and are still impacting us today.

“The country is in the middle of the most devastating drug overdose crisis in history—and to understand the successes and failures of how we've handled this opioid crisis, we need to go back thirty years to when we waged war on a different drug—crack,” says Krissy Clark, host of The Uncertain Hour.

The first episode of season three looks deeper at the origin of the “war on drugs,” beginning with George H.W. Bush’s first televised address as president. In that speech, he declared a war on the “gravest domestic threat facing our nation today” – drugs – by holding up an actual baggie of crack he said was seized in a drug bust in the park right across from the White House. In episode one, we hear the strange tale of how Bush got the crack in the first place (spoiler: the actual story is far different from the one Bush told that night on television), and why that speech still reverberates through our drug policy today.

From there, the team travels from inner city D.C. to the rural Virginia, Wise County—an area with one of the highest rates of opioid overdoses per capita. In Wise, The Uncertain Hour team digs into how this small town became a haven for the meth and oxy drug trade.

Krissy Clark is the award-winning senior correspondent for Marketplace, where she brings her infectious curiosity, playfulness and empathy to help make sense of some of the most fundamental shifts happening in the U.S. economy today, including the widening gap between rich and poor and what it means for economic mobility and the American Dream.

With over 2 million downloads, The Uncertain Hour has won “best in audio for all news organizations” from the Society for Business Editors and Writers, a Webby Award for “best podcast: business category” and was both an IRE and Loeb finalist.

