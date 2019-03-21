Marketplace : Premieres the Third Season of Award-Winning Podcast, The Uncertain Hour

Today, American Public Media’s Marketplace
premieres the third season of its award-winning podcast, The
Uncertain Hour. Hosted by Krissy Clark, The Uncertain Hour
dives into one controversial topic each season to bust long-standing
myths and find the origin stories of the world we live in—because the
things we fight the most about are the things we know the least about.
Season three focuses primarily on two drug crises that have swept the
country: the crack epidemic of the 1980’s, and the opioid crisis
affecting millions today. It explores the federal, state and local
policies that attempt to address these drug problems and some of the
dramatic consequences that have resulted and are still impacting us
today.
“The country is in the middle of the most devastating drug overdose
crisis in history—and to understand the successes and failures of how
we've handled this opioid crisis, we need to go back thirty years to
when we waged war on a different drug—crack,” says Krissy Clark, host of The
Uncertain Hour.
Listen to The Uncertain Hour season 3 trailer here.
The first episode of season three looks deeper at the origin of the “war
on drugs,” beginning with George H.W. Bush’s first televised address as
president. In that speech, he declared a war on the “gravest domestic
threat facing our nation today” – drugs – by holding up an actual baggie
of crack he said was seized in a drug bust in the park right across from
the White House. In episode one, we hear the strange tale of how Bush
got the crack in the first place (spoiler: the actual story is far
different from the one Bush told that night on television), and why that
speech still reverberates through our drug policy today.
From there, the team travels from inner city D.C. to the rural Virginia,
Wise County—an area with one of the highest rates of opioid overdoses
per capita. In Wise, The Uncertain Hour team digs into how
this small town became a haven for the meth and oxy drug trade.
Krissy Clark is the award-winning senior correspondent for Marketplace,
where she brings her infectious curiosity, playfulness and empathy to
help make sense of some of the most fundamental shifts happening in the
U.S. economy today, including the widening gap between rich and poor and
what it means for economic mobility and the American Dream.
With over 2 million downloads, The Uncertain Hour has
won “best in audio for all news organizations” from the Society for
Business Editors and Writers, a Webby Award for “best podcast: business
category” and was both an IRE
and Loeb finalist.
