Marketplace : and Westwood One Partner to Launch ‘Marketplace : Minute'

First-of-its-kind partnership brings Marketplace’s signature business and economic storytelling to the nation’s largest commercial audio network

Marketplace and Westwood One today launched Marketplace Minute™, a new 60-second audio economic news report distributed nationally on commercial radio, across major podcast platforms and on smart speakers. The partnership represents the first time a public media entity has partnered with a commercial audio network to distribute a news product in these formats.

Marketplace Minute is produced and created by Marketplace and distributed by Westwood One, bringing important economic content and context to a commercial audience three times each weekday. Stories will focus on providing up-to-the-moment economic news in a quick, digestible format in Marketplace’s signature accessible style.

“Now more than ever, it’s clear every American needs to understand the economic realities we face,” said Deborah Clark, senior vice president and general manager of Marketplace. “This partnership will help us realize our mission of raising the economic intelligence of the country by bringing new audiences to our storytelling. We’re in a critical time for smart, nonpartisan, solutions-based journalism, and we want to reach audiences where they are. To that end, commercial radio is a logical distribution extension.”

“Marketplace is one of the most respected names in business news, and we are honored to partner with them to support their important work,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP Marketing at CUMULUS MEDIA and president of Westwood One. “With crisp radio segments and easily accessible podcasts and flash briefings, our audience of more than 250 million monthly listeners can quickly access relevant and actionable news to help make smart financial decisions.”

Looking beyond the numbers, Marketplace Minute will highlight the most important stories about money, business and the economy, providing quick context and the most vital information listeners need to hear, when they need to hear it. Marketplace reporters will write and produce the segments, along with other members of the Marketplace editorial team as determined by the news of the day.

Marketplace Minute will be available three times daily on participating Westwood One News radio affiliates as a podcast and as a flash briefing on Amazon Alexa devices. Listeners will get updates mornings, midday and in the afternoon after the markets close, Monday through Friday.

Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts or get more information at marketplace.org.

About Marketplace

Marketplace® is on a mission to raise the economic intelligence of the country. Its core programs — “Marketplace®,” “Marketplace Morning Report®” and “Marketplace Tech®” — are currently broadcast on more than 800 public radio stations nationwide and heard by nearly 14 million weekly listeners. Marketplace podcasts, including “Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly,” “The Uncertain Hour®” and “Corner Office,” can be found at marketplace.org or on your favorite podcast app. The Marketplace portfolio of programs are produced and distributed by American Public Media®, one of the largest producers and distributors of public radio programming in the world. For more information on Marketplace, visit marketplace.org, follow us on Twitter @marketplace or like us on Facebook. For more information on American Public Media, visit americanpublicmedia.org.

About American Public Media

American Public Media® is the national programming and distribution division of American Public Media Group and reaches 19 million listeners via approximately 1,000 radio stations nationwide each week. APM is one of the largest producers and distributors of public radio programming in the world, with a portfolio that includes BBC World Service, Marketplace® and the leading classical music programs in the nation. APM offers a diverse array of podcasts featuring the best in food, culture, entertainment, business and investigative journalism. For more information on APM, visit americanpublicmedia.org.

Source: Data are copyright Nielsen Audio, Nationwide DMA data, Persons 12+, Fall ’19.

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of CUMULUS MEDIA, offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news and entertainment content to over 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of nearly 8,000 affiliated broadcast radio stations and media partners. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the Olympics and Westwood One Backstage. The rapidly growing Westwood One Podcast Network delivers popular network and industry personalities and programs. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, please visit www.westwoodone.com.

