News : Markets
Markets Rattled by Trump's Mexico Tariff Threat

05/31/2019 | 06:26am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Stocks and bond yields around the world fell Friday after President Trump threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexico, exacerbating concerns about global growth in an already edgy market.

The tariff threat pushed stock markets down as investors moved to safer assets like government bonds, gold and the Japanese yen. The Mexican peso fell 2.9% against the dollar as investors reacted to concerns about the country's ability to withstand tariffs from its largest trading partner.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys declined to 2.158% from 2.227% on Thursday, hitting a fresh 20-month low. Yields on German 10-year bunds fell to minus 0.204%, matching an all-time low reached in July 2016. Dutch 10-year government bond yields turned negative for the first time since October 2016, at minus 0.089%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

U.S. futures pointed to opening declines on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 set to fall around 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated to open around 0.9% lower, erasing Thursday's modest gains.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.9% in morning trade, with Germany's export-heavy DAX index down 1.4% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 falling 0.9%.

Auto makers and their suppliers, which are highly exposed to trade fluctuations, were among Europe's biggest losers. The autos and parts subindex of the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 2.4%. Europe's banks were also in the red, with Deutsche Bank shares falling 2.5% to hit an all-time low of EUR6.04.

Weakness in Europe followed a largely negative session in Asia, where Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.6%, but Korea's Kospi gained 0.1%.

Mr. Trump said late Thursday that the U.S. would impose escalating tariffs on its southern neighbor starting June 10, unless the country takes action to deter the flow of Central American migrants passing through its borders. The levies could hit 25% by October if Mexico fails to satisfy the White House's demands.

ING's chief economist and head of research for Asia-Pacific, Robert Carnell, said the latest concerns suggest the Treasury rally is likely to persist, despite some analysts arguing that the benchmark bonds look overbought.

"I think the case for lower bond yields, lower stocks and a slow grind stronger by the USD vs. Asia currencies remains in place," he said.

Using tariffs to influence migration policy shows the White House is prepared to use trade to gain leverage outside of the economic sphere, Martin Moeller, co-head of Swiss and global equity at Union Bancaire Privée said. He suggested the next target could be NATO members that refuse to raise military spending in line with U.S. demands.

"If a NATO member isn't complying, tariffs could be also used as a weapon against such a country to force whatever political issue they have," he said.

Elsewhere, official data showed Chinese factory activity dropped by more than expected in May. The factory purchasing managers index fell to 49.4 in May from 50.1 in April, suggesting the country's manufacturers have been hit harder than expected by the continuing tensions with the U.S.

Mr. Moeller said the weak data is unlikely to prompt the Chinese to soften their negotiating position with the U.S., though Beijing may review its domestic stimulus policies in an effort to boost local consumption.

In commodities, Brent crude oil was down 3.3% at $63.19 a barrel and gold was trading 0.6% higher at $1,300.00 a troy ounce.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was down 0.2%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -1.81% 11684.69 Delayed Quote.12.72%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 25169.88 Delayed Quote.7.90%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HANG SENG -0.97% 26886.17 Real-time Quote.5.04%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.37% 2043.05 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
NASDAQ 100 0.40% 7245.402936 Delayed Quote.14.01%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.27% 7567.716175 Delayed Quote.14.65%
NIKKEI 225 -1.63% 20601.19 Real-time Quote.4.94%
S&P 500 0.21% 2788.86 Delayed Quote.11.02%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.00% 98.14 End-of-day quote.1.50%
