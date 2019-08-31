Log in
Markets Show Resilience in Topsy-Turvy August

08/31/2019 | 11:15am EDT

By Amrith Ramkumar and Ira Iosebashvili

Stocks capped off a volatile August down only slightly for the month and near recent records, the latest example of the bull market's stability despite threats from an overseas economic slowdown and uncertainty about trade policy.

The S&P 500 closed down 1.8% for August, paring most of its early losses after hopes of easing trade tensions stoked investor appetite for riskier assets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and tech-laden Nasdaq Composite also rallied this past week to finish the month down 1.7% and 2.6%, respectively.

The moves illustrate how investors remain focused on global threats, such as a slowing economy and the trade war with China. At the same time, many maintain a relatively sanguine outlook on the U.S., where economic growth has remained resilient even as some indicators warn that a recession may be near.

Recent figures from the U.S. and abroad have supported that view. While U.S. gross domestic product grew 2% in the second quarter -- despite trade war uncertainty -- growth in European countries, including economic powerhouse Germany, had all but ground to a halt in the same period.

"Everything that was really driving the strong economy...continues to hold up," said Liz Young, director of market strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management, adding that she believes lower interest rates will support economic growth despite recent indicators pointing to a recession in the coming months.

Investors this coming week will parse data points on activity in the manufacturing and services segments of the economy, as well as hiring figures from last month. Upbeat consumer spending and strength in the labor market have fueled some optimism that stocks can extend their recent rebound.

After the S&P 500 fell 2.6% Aug. 23 following China's announcement of new tariffs on U.S. imports and President Trump's response, it closed out the month with its best week since early June. This past week's 2.8% rally was driven by softer rhetoric from both sides and hopes that the world's two largest economies can reach a cease-fire on further tariffs during coming high-level talks.

Still, August was notable for its volatility. The S&P 500 posted 11 daily moves of at least 1%, the highest total in any month since February 2018, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Seven of those swings were gains while four were declines.

Many investors believe markets will stay volatile into September, a month that has been less favorable for stock returns than others. The average S&P 500 return for September is a drop of 1%, the worst of any month. Since its inception, the index has ended lower in September 54% of the time, more than any other month.

Some analysts believe moves in the bond market will offer clues about where stocks might go next. The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond -- the longest type of U.S. government debt and one of the most sensitive to changes in expectations for the economy and inflation -- has fallen to record lows with analysts worried a slowdown overseas will engulf the U.S.

Prices of commodities critical to manufacturing, construction and transportation also declined in August on fears that a weaker world economy will limit demand and result in excess supply. The S&P GSCI Commodity Index declined 6%.

Another factor hurting commodity prices: the stability of the dollar. A stronger U.S. currency makes assets denominated in dollars more expensive for overseas buyers, and the dollar rose for the sixth time in seven months in August. It ended the month at a new multiyear high. Some analysts are also worried that the dollar's strength could continue to dent profits at multinational companies that need to convert overseas earnings into dollars.

Anxiety about falling earnings is another reason investors say this year's stock-market rally remains fragile, citing sporadic trading volumes and a recent decline in liquidity, or how easy it is to buy and sell investments.

People "don't want to take bigger risks out there," said Parag Thatte, a strategist at Deutsche Bank. "That causes bigger swings."

Gunjan Banerji contributed to this article.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com and Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.31% 6.572 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.16% 26403.28 Delayed Quote.13.19%
NASDAQ 100 -0.15% 7690.997811 Delayed Quote.19.87%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.13% 7962.881927 Delayed Quote.18.41%
S&P 500 0.06% 2926.46 Delayed Quote.16.66%
