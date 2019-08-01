Markets and BoE close on rates, excluding no-deal Brexit - Carney

"The value of giving the guidance on the still most likely scenario - it's become less dominant than previous, but the still most likely scenario - is so households and businesses know where it's going," Carney told reporters.

"And quite frankly markets know where it's going and if you strip out their no-deal probability weighting, it's basically where they expect it to."

The BoE has long said it plans to raise borrowing costs in a gradual and limited way, assuming Britain can leave the European Union with a transition deal to soften the shock.

But investors have bet increasingly on the central bank's next move being a rate cut because of the risk of a no-deal Brexit and the global economic slowdown.

