Markets and Markets : Asphalt Additive Market worth $4.6 billion by 2024

06/11/2019 | 02:13am EDT

The report 'Asphalt Additive Market by Type (Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt,), Application, Technology - Global Forecast to 2024' The asphalt additive market is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2019 to USD 4.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2024. Increase in infrastructure development and road construction projects is one of the key factors driving the growth of the asphalt additive market across the globe.

Browse 142 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Asphalt Additive Market by Type (Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt,), Application, Technology - Global Forecast to 2024'
View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/asphalt-additive-market-156734514.html

The polymeric modifiers segment is projected to lead the asphalt additive market during the forecasting period.

Based on type, the polymeric modifier segment of asphalt additives market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Polymeric modifiers are used throughout the world to improve the flexibility and durability of asphalt pavements. They are easy to use, and the raw materials used to make them are readily available, which makes them the most preferred type of asphalt additives.

Road construction and paving application held the largest share of the global asphalt additives market.

Based on application, the road construction & paving segment is expected to lead the asphalt additives market in coming years. Governments of countries such as, China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia in the Asia Pacific region have invested in infrastructure development, which includes the construction of new highways and freeways. This has lead to the growth of the asphalt additives application segment.

Hot mix technology held the largest share of the global asphalt additives market

Based on technology, the hot mix technology is expected to lead the asphalt additives market in coming years. Hot mix asphalt is durable, resistant to moisture damage and thermal cracking. It also provides excellent workability and skid resistance. This segment is growing due to developments in the construction of new highways and expressways.

The Asia Pacific region was the largest market for asphalt additives in 2018

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for asphalt additives in 2018, owing to the increasing demand for asphalt additives products in developing economies, such as India and China. China is the leading consumer of asphalt additives products in the Asia-Pacific region. The considerable growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, is expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific asphalt additives market.

Nouryon (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), Arkema SA (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Kraton Corporation (US), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Ingevity Corporation(US), Arrmaz(US), BASF SE (Germany), and Kao Corporation (Japan) are some of the leading players operating in the asphalt additive market.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Asphalt Additive Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the 'Growth Engagement Model - GEM'. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write 'Attack, avoid and defend' strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, 'Knowledgestore' connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Shelly Singh
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Disclaimer

Markets and Markets Limited published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:12:07 UTC
