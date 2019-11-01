Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Markets and Markets : Coiled Tubing Market worth $5.4 billion by 2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 04:12am EDT

The report 'Coiled Tubing Market by Fleet (Operator, Region), Service (Well Intervention (Well Completions & Mechanical Operations, Well Cleaning & Pumping Operations), Drilling Service ), Application (Onshore, Offshore), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024', The global coiled tubing market size is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 3.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The rising number of mature fields in Europe and the Middle East, along with rising primary energy demand from Asia Pacific are the driving factors for the coiled tubing industry, globally. Coiled tubing units are required while intervention and drilling operations during either of the phases, well drilling, completion, and production.

Browse 113 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 176 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Coiled Tubing Market by Fleet (Operator, Region), Service (Well Intervention (Well Completions & Mechanical Operations, Well Cleaning & Pumping Operations), Drilling Service ), Application (Onshore, Offshore), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024'
View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/coiled-tubing-market-804.html

The well intervention segment is expected to dominate the coiled tubing market, by service, during the forecast period.

At the initial stage, every crude oil or natural gas reservoir has sufficient reservoir pressure, but it declines with time. Post that, the oil well operators need to pump fluids and perform certain intervention operations, such as well stimulation, sand control, unloading well with nitrogen, gravel packing, pumping slurry, and scale removal. These are generally categorized as well cleaning & pumping operations. Similarly, for depleting reservoirs, the well requires some completions or mechanical operations such as the setting of plug or packer, fishing, perforation of producing wells, removing of scales, cutting tubular service, running a completion unit, and performing of straddle for zonal isolation. Demand for these services drives the well intervention segment for the coiled tubing market.

North America: The largest coiled tubing market.

In this report, the coiled tubing industry has been analyzed for six regions, namely, North America, South & Central America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. According to the IEA, the US is determined to become the net exporter of energy by 2020, and to fulfill this objective, oil production is being increased across the nation. Moreover, the US is the top explorer and producer of shale oil and gas. The old oil & gas fields in the Permian Basin and Bakken Ford require intervention operations to enhance the productivity of the wells. Thus, North America dominated the coiled tubing industry in 2018.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the coiled tubing market.

Some of the key players are Schlumberger (US), Halliburton (US), C&J Energy Service (US), Weatherford (US), and BHGE (US). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the coiled tubing industry. Contracts & agreements and new product launches have been a widely adopted strategy by the major players in the coiled tubing market.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Coiled Tubing Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the 'Growth Engagement Model - GEM'. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write 'Attack, avoid and defend' strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, 'Knowledgestore' connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Shelly Singh
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Disclaimer

Markets and Markets Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 08:11:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:34aIndonesia third quarter GDP seen weakening amid global slowdown - Reuters poll
RE
04:24aOil prices little changed but set for big weekly loss
RE
04:17aNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : Economic and Foreign Trade Activity
PU
04:17aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Household Consumption Expenditures (Regional)
PU
04:12aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Coiled Tubing Market worth $5.4 billion by 2024
PU
04:11aKenya's Safaricom says first half core earnings up 12.7%
RE
03:59aChina, U.S. maintain close contact on meeting of leaders - foreign ministry
RE
03:54aUK will not appoint new BoE chief before December 12 election - official
RE
03:52aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : More guest nights
PU
03:52aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Fleire overnattningar
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : Drugmaker Novo Nordisk's third-quarter operating profit slightly lags forecas..
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Europe's Banks Confront Harsh Reality -- WSJ
3FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp - sources
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Net profit of DKK 10.0 billion earned during a period of continuing challe..
5AMGEN : Amgen to Buy Stake in Chinese Cancer-Drugmaker BeiGene -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group