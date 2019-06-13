Log in
Markets and Markets : High Strength Steel Market worth $44.3 billion by 2027

06/13/2019 | 09:19am EDT

The report 'High Strength Steel Market by Type (High Strength Low Alloy, Dual Phase, Bake Hardenable, Carbon Manganese), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment, Construction, Aviation & Marine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027' The high strength steel market is projected to grow from USD 27.3 billion in 2018 to USD 44.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2027. Increasing consumption of high strength steels in the automotive and construction industries to improve the fuel efficiency of automobiles and ensure high strength and improved safety features of buildings is driving the growth of the high strength steel market across the globe.

Browse 113 market data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 177 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'High Strength Steel Market by Type (High Strength Low Alloy, Dual Phase, Bake Hardenable, Carbon Manganese), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment, Construction, Aviation & Marine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027'
View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/high-strength-steel-market-4627428.html

Among types, the high strength low alloy segment is projected to lead the high strength steel market during the forecast period.

The high strength low alloy type segment is expected to lead the high strength steel market in 2018. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased demand for high strength low alloy steels from the automotive industry. High strength low alloy steels are the most widely used steels in various end-use industries as they offer superior mechanical properties such as high corrosion resistance, increased formability, and excellent weldability, among others.

The automotive end-use industry segment is expected to lead the high strength steel market between 2018 and 2027.

Among end-use industries, the automotive segment is expected to lead the high strength steel market in 2018. The growth of the automotive end-use industry segment of the high strength steel market can be attributed to the increased demand for high strength steels from the automotive industry. It is expected that the amount of high strength steels used in the production of automobiles will be more than double in the next 15 years. The increase in the global automobile production is a major factor leading to the growth of the automotive end-use industry segment of the high strength steel market across the globe. The use of high strength steels for manufacturing body panels of automobiles results in an increase in their fuel efficiency by reducing their weight by approximately 60%. This, in turn, contributes to the growing demand for high strength steels from the automotive industry. The increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles across the globe is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the high strength steel market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for high strength steels between 2018 and 2027.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of high strength steels across the globe, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period as well. The growth of the Asia Pacific high strength steel market can be attributed to the economic growth of emerging economies such as China, India, and Taiwan, among others. Increasing production of the manufacturing sector of the Asia Pacific region to cater to the domestic requirements for superior quality products and rising exports from the region are factors leading to an increased demand for high strength steels from the region.

The key players operating in the high strength steel market include Voestalpine AG (Austria), POSCO Group (South Korea), ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg), SSAB AB (Sweden), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), Tata Steel (India), Steel Authority of India Limited (India), United States Steel Corporation (US), Baosteel Group Corporation (China), Severstal JSC (Russia), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), Nucor Corporation (US), and JSW Steel (India), among others.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in High Strength Steel Market . Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the 'Growth Engagement Model - GEM'. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write 'Attack, avoid and defend' strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, 'Knowledgestore' connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Shelly Singh
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Disclaimer

Markets and Markets Limited published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 13:18:01 UTC
