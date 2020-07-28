Log in
Markets and Markets : Industrial Valves Market worth $85.7 billion by 2025

07/28/2020 | 12:31am EDT

The report 'Industrial Valves Market With COVID-19 & Oil Price Crisis Impact Analysis By Function (On-off/Isolation, Control), Material, Type, Size, End-User (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025', size was valued at USD 48.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 85.7 billion by 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for valves from the pharmaceuticals industry due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, growing focus on the development of smart cities globally, rising need for connected networks to maintain and monitor industrial equipment, and surging requirement for establishing new nuclear power plants and revamping existing ones are the key driving factors for the industrial valves market.

Browse 107 market data Tables and 73 Figures spread through 234 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Industrial Valves Market With COVID-19 & Oil Price Crisis Impact Analysis By Function (On-off/Isolation, Control), Material, Type, Size, End-User (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025'
View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-valve-market-256097136.html

Plug valves to account for the largest share of the industrial valves market

Plug valves are expected to lead the industrial valves market, by type. Plug valves are similar to ball valves. The moving part of a plug valve consists of a tapered plug instead of a ball. Plug valves are mainly used on pipes carrying raw sewage, sludge, and grit. They are also used in digester gas systems. Plug valves can seal well, and they do have a tight shut-off. However, some plug valves are made with a reduced port, which means that the flow passageway through the valve is smaller than the adjoining pipe's cross-sectional area. This leads to a higher pressure drop. In this case, full-bore plug valves are useful. Plug valves are heavy and require more space, but they are reliable and durable. In some cases, plug valves are used for throttling purposes. Eccentric plug valves are used for a wide range of flow control and isolation applications, including clean and dirty water, sewage, sludge and slurries, air, and other services.

Oil & gas accounted for the largest share of the industrial valves market in 2019

The oil & gas industry accounted for the largest share of the industrial valves market in 2019 owing to the growing transportation sector, increasing energy demand, and rising drilling activities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. However, at present, the world is facing an economic crisis due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The onset of this epidemic has affected the oil & gas industry badly, with oil prices slashing like never before. Similarly, on the one side, major oil-producing companies are running out of space to store extracted oil, while on the other side, the oil demand has declined drastically, which has created a huge demand-supply gap. Oil & gas is one of the key industries for industrial valves, but the pandemic has adversely affected the industrial valves market in 2020 to a greater extent.

North America to account for the largest share of the industrial valves market by 2025

North America is a large consumer and a producer of natural gas, and the market in this region is dominated by the US supply and demand dynamics. The US was the world's largest producer and consumer of natural gas in 2019. This factor, along with the shale gas boom in North America, contributed to the significant growth of the oil & gas industry in the region until 2019. However, right from the beginning of 2020, the entire world has been strongly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, a health and an economic crisis. The US is among the most affected countries in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has plummeted the oil demand drastically. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that the global oil demand was 11.4 million b/d, lower in March 2020 than the annual average in 2019. It further forecasts the demand to be 17.1 million b/d, lower in April 2020. For the year, the EIA estimates that the demand will be 95.5 million b/d (5.2% lower than that in 2019). This is anticipated to be the largest drop since the EIA began keeping records. This drop in demand is likely to have an adverse impact on the growth of the industrial valves market in 2020.

A few of the key players in the industrial valves market are Emerson (US), Cameron - Schlumberger (US), Flowserve (US), IMI Plc. (UK), Metso (Europe), Spirax Sarco (UK), Crane Co. (US), KITZ Corporation (Japan), Trillium Flow Technologies (UK), and BRAY International (US).

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Industrial Valves Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the 'Growth Engagement Model - GEM'. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write 'Attack, avoid and defend' strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, 'Knowledgestore' connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Disclaimer

Markets and Markets Limited published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 04:30:13 UTC
